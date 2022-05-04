France forecast to get first hot spell of the year, with temperatures rising to 30C

Météo France expects that the weather in the week beginning May 9th to be “warmer and drier than normal” throughout France, and “the first prolonged hot spell of the year”.
Une forte hausse généralisée des #températures 🌡️ semble très probable au fil des jours de la semaine prochaine, surtout au sud de la Loire. Ce sera le premier épisode chaud durable de cette année🥵 Voici les tempé max prévues à partir de samedi. pic.twitter.com/CXX481w6hr
— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) May 2, 2022
From Monday onwards, the whole country is expected to get a healthy dose of sun, with the exception of Nice and Corsica, which might experience a few scattered thunderstorms during the day.
Cloudless skies are on the forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures above 20C everywhere in France, except for parts of Brittany and around Biarritz. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise to 24C in Paris.
L'arrivée de la #chaleur se confirme pour la semaine prochaine 🌡️ Il s'agira d'une chaleur modérée au nord de la Loire, mais plus marquée et assez durable au sud de la Loire. Les températures seraient de 3° à 5°C supérieures aux moyennes pendant la semaine 🥵 pic.twitter.com/zptb9uvkNO
— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) May 3, 2022
For the latter half of the week, the majority of south-eastern France can expect temperatures around 25C, possibly reaching up to 30C on Friday, according to France’s weather channel.
