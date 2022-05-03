Screenings of French films with English subtitles in May 2022

Looking for a fun activity this month that will also let you practice a little French? Or perhaps you might be interested in honing your French film viewing skills ahead of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Well, mark your calendars for this month’s list of film screenings.
Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases and classics with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.
It has four projections planned for the month of May.
This is the agenda:
Thursday, May 5th
La revanche des crevettes pailletées is an LGBT comedy directed directed by Cédric Le Gallo and Maxime Govare. It will be the sequel to the 2019 film Les crevettes pailletées (The Shiny Shrimps). The first film followed the story of homophobic coach forced to coach a gay water polo team. Together, they travel to Croatia for the ‘Gay Games,’ the largest LGBT sporting event in the world.
This next instalment will follow the team as they try to make their way to a competition in Tokyo, only to be derailed by a missing their connecting flight, forcing the team to pass through a very homophobic region in Russia.
Critics gave the first film moderate, though generally positive, reviews, sometimes decrying its tendency to play into stereotypes. This time, however, the film will step into darker themes, addressing the complexities of life outside of France for members of the LGBT community.
The film will be screened at 8pm at Luminor near Hôtel de Ville. Drinks and snacks will begin at 7pm.
Full price tickets are €10 although students can pay a reduced fare of €8. You can buy your tickets here.
Thursday, May 12th
Goliath is a political thriller telling the captivating story of a principled environmental lawyer, an international chemical corporation lobbyist, and a school teacher-turned activist whose paths cross during a terrible investigation into pesticide use.
Called a “captivating and edifying thriller” by French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, the film was inspired by the “Monsanto Papers” and co-written and directed by acclaimed director Frédéric Tellier.
The film will be screened at 8pm in the 14th arrondissement at L’Entrepôt, with the drinks available at 7pm. Tickets are €8.50 full price and €7 for students and all other concessions. You can buy your tickets here.
Saturday, May 21st
Les Passagers de la nuit is set in Paris during the 1980s, and tells the story of a mother attempting to care for her two teenagers after being left by her husband. She finds a job in a night radio show, where she meets the free-spirited Talulah, and together the family begins a new journey toward healing.
All are invited to meet at the Luminor for drinks at 7 pm prior to the screening, which will kick off at 8 pm. After the screening there will be a Q&A with director Mikhaël Hers, translated by Emile Bertherat.
The film will be screened in the 4th arrondissement, at Luminor (20 Rue du Temple), and tickets will be €10 full price and €8 for students and all other concessions. You can purchase your tickets here.
Friday, May 27th
Petite leçon d’amour (Little Lesson of Love) is a romantic comedy. The film follows the story of protagonist, Julie, who walks dogs in her spare time. One day she comes across a disturbing love letter written by a high school girl to her teacher. Frazzled by the intensity of the letter, Julie embarks on a mission to find the teacher and prevent the worst.
This film will also offer a Q&A after the screening, with director Ève Deboise, known for helping to create the TV series Une famille formidable.
The film will be screened at the L’Arlequin theatre, full details to come.
