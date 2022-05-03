Read news from:
New direct flight from New York to French Riviera as tourists return

A new daily flight will connect the French Riviera to New York this summer, as American tourists begin returning to France.

Published: 3 May 2022 08:46 CEST
A United Airlines Boeing 737 lands (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Going between the United States and the South of France just got a lot easier this summer with the addition of a new nonstop route between New York and Nice, on the French Riviera.

Over the past two years travel between France and the US has been heavily restricted, but now that both the US and France have lifted the majority of Covid-related restrictions, tourism is expected to resume this summer.

The new route from United Airlines, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, opened on Saturday, reports French daily Ouest-France.

Daily flights between Nice and New York will continue until September 6th. 

This route is in addition to the pre-existing daily Delta airlines flight, which connects the two cities already.

United Airlines sales director for France, Grégoire Dutoit, told BFMTV’s regional station that the new route “will not only bring Nice closer to New York” but also “connect Nice to more than 85 destinations on the American continent.”

Dutoit said it is possible United Airlines will continue the route throughout the year.

United also extended the amount of time allowed to redeem flight credits through to December 31st 2023, for tickets purchased between May 2019 until the end of this year.

TOURISM

The new flags you’ll see on French beaches this summer

France has introduced an overhaul of the safety flags on its beaches, bringing it more into line with other European countries in time for the summer season.

Published: 2 May 2022 09:46 CEST
A decree published on January 31st in the Journal Officiel aims to standardise safety flags on beaches along the French coast, which have, historically, been different depending on the regions and beaches.

Most of the changes are minor. The most notable alteration is the shape, which changes from triangular to horizontal.

On the whole, the standard traffic light standard is maintained

  • Green indicates swimming is authorised for all
  • Yellow warns of the need for swimmers to remain vigilant
  • Red indicates that swimming is forbidden.
  • Purple flag signals water pollution.
  • A new flag – a horizontal red stripe over a horizontal yellow one – replaces the current blue flag to indicate the swimming is supervised in a certain area.
  • A black-and-white chequered flag has also been introduced which indicates an area in which water sports may be practised. Swimming is not outlawed in these areas, but the flag warns swimmers and those undertaking watersports to be vigilant.

Several French beaches had adopted the new signal flags last summer, which are recognised internationally, and allow tourists from other countries to more easily understand the bathing conditions, but the decree makes them standardised across the country.

These new flags meet an existing international standard established by the International Life Guard Sailing (ILGS), and bring France into line with numerous other nations. 

