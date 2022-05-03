New direct flight from New York to French Riviera as tourists return

Going between the United States and the South of France just got a lot easier this summer with the addition of a new nonstop route between New York and Nice, on the French Riviera.

Over the past two years travel between France and the US has been heavily restricted, but now that both the US and France have lifted the majority of Covid-related restrictions, tourism is expected to resume this summer.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA

The new route from United Airlines, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, opened on Saturday, reports French daily Ouest-France.

Daily flights between Nice and New York will continue until September 6th.

This route is in addition to the pre-existing daily Delta airlines flight, which connects the two cities already.

United Airlines sales director for France, Grégoire Dutoit, told BFMTV’s regional station that the new route “will not only bring Nice closer to New York” but also “connect Nice to more than 85 destinations on the American continent.”

Dutoit said it is possible United Airlines will continue the route throughout the year.

United also extended the amount of time allowed to redeem flight credits through to December 31st 2023, for tickets purchased between May 2019 until the end of this year.