Macron to be inaugurated for second term as French president on Saturday

Macron was re-elected on April 24th with 58.55 percent of the vote and will be formally invested into into the role on Saturday.
The inauguration ceremony, or investiture, formalises the transfer of power, and will take place in the Salle des Fêtes at the Elysée Palace on Saturday, May 7th from 11am.
Unlike many other countries, the French presidential inauguration does not include an oath of office, but it does boast a fair share of ceremonial practices.
Specifically, there will be a proclamation of the official election results by the President of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, then the president will be recognised as the Grand Master of the National Order of the Legion of Honor, making the start of his second term official.
Macron will then give a speech, after which 21 cannon shots will be fired to mark the event, a tradition some re-elected presidents have skipped in the past. The ceremony will end with flags and the Marseillaise.
Normally, the newly-elected president would then drive up the Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe, a custom Macron observed in 2017. This year, however, the bulk of the ceremony will take place at the Elysée Palace.
Member comments