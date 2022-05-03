Read news from:
France to offer interest-free loans for low-emission vehicles

The French government has unveiled a scheme offering interest-free loans to people or small businesses to allow them to buy greener vehicles.

Published: 3 May 2022 12:29 CEST
A people plugs an electric vehicle (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be following through with his campaign pledge to create a state-sponsored programme to help low-income households purchase electric (or hybrid) vehicles, joining the promise to “completely renew” his climate policy.

The Environment Ministry has released plans to offer interest-free loans of up to €30,000 (refundable in 7 years) from January 2023.

However, the first phase of the loans only applies to certain groups.

Who qualifies?

If you’re an individual, you need to be earning less than €14,000 per year (this includes married and pacsé couples).

If you’re a business, you need to have fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding €2 million.

The loan will only be available to those either living in or bordering low-emission zones (zones à faibles émissions mobilité). As of now, there are 12 such zones in France, including the greater Paris area, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, and Nice-Côte d’Azur. These zones are intended to combat air pollution in densely populated areas, and are expected to expand to districts with populations exceeding 150,000 inhabitants by December 2024. 

All cars and vans that weigh less than 2.6 tonnes and emit less than 50 grammes per kilometre will qualify.

More details here.

Why now?

The announcement touches on two key components in French politics – the cost of living and the environment.

Fuel costs have also been at the forefront of French politics since the Yellow Vest movement, which followed proposals to increase taxes on fuel in an effort to decrease fossil fuel consumption, with the war in Ukraine renewing tensions around the cost of fuel. Electric vehicle owners don’t have to worry about fuel costs, but the high price of the vehicles has put off many motorists – there are currently just 165,000 electric vehicles registered in France.

Ultimately, the plan will also seek to address concerns raised by the European Union about France’s air pollution levels, after the European Commission found that France failed to “meet its obligation to protect citizens against poor air quality.”

HEALTH

More than half of France on ‘red alert’ for pollen

Spring has arrived in France - bringing with it sunshine, warmer temperatures, longer days - and rising pollen counts.

Published: 27 April 2022 11:30 CEST
More than half of France on 'red alert' for pollen

For some 30 percent of people living in France suffer with allergies made worse by high pollen counts.

The Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique has placed 62 départements across 11 regions on ‘red’ alert – the highest level – for high pollen counts, with the north and east of the country are the most affected.

The full département breakdown is available here

Brittany: Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine

Normandy: Manche, Calvados, Orne, Seine-Maritime

Pays de la Loire: Sarthe, Mayenne

Centre-Val-de-Loire: Eure, Eure-et-Loir

Hauts de France: Oise, Somme, Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne

Ile-de-France: Essonne, Val-de-Marne, Yvelines, Seine-et-Marne, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine

Grand Est: Marne, Ardennes, Aube, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Vosges, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Marne

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté: Yonne, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire, Jura, Doubs, Côte-d’Or, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort

Nouvelle Aquitaine: Vienne, Dordogne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse, Corrèze

Occitanie: Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Hérault, Gard, Lozère

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Ain, Rhône, Loire

For more detailed information, click on the map below:

Pollen levels by département in France – top right is an expanded version of the Paris region. Image: Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique

The birch tree, which started pollinating at the beginning of the month, is responsible for the highest counts.

There is relief on the horizon, however, with wetter weather forecast at the end of the week, which is likely to lead to a dip in pollen levels.

