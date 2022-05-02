Read news from:
CRIME

IN PICTURES: 54 arrested after trouble erupts at Paris May Day demo

Fifty four people have been arrested after trouble erupted at the traditional May 1st march in Paris, with street furniture set on fire and shop windows smashed. A firefighter was attacked as he tried to extinguish the flames.

Published: 2 May 2022 08:46 CEST
A fire burns in the road during clashes between protesters and police in Paris on May 1st. Photo by AFP

The main march – organised by trades unions and calling for improvements in standard of living as well as a halt to Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the pension age – passed off without incident, but a small group of black-clad protesters clashed with police shortly after the march moved off from Place de la République on Sunday afternoon.

Police clash with protesters on the Boulevard Voltaire. Photo by AFP

Later in the afternoon a McDonald’s was vandalised and windows smashed at banks, real estate agencies, insurance firms and a shop selling organic produce.

A fire burns in the road during clashes between protesters and police in Paris. Photo by AFP

The group sprayed anti-capitalist graffiti and set fire to street furniture and wheelie bins – with one female demonstrator attacking a firefighter as he and his colleagues attempted to extinguish the flames.

There were further clashes between the group and the police at Place de la Nation, with police firing tear gas. The main demonstration was blocked from entering Nation by police as the violence continued.

A police officer clashes with a protesters in tear gas smoke. Photo by AFP

According to an Interior Ministry update at 7pm on Sunday, 54 people had been arrested and eight police officers injured during the clashes.

Elsewhere in France, dozens of May 1st demonstrations took place, but largely passed off without incident. 

PARIS

Paris suspends electric bus fleet after fires

Dozens of electric buses will be taken off the streets of Paris temporarily "as a precaution" after two of the vehicles caught fire, public transport operator RATP said on Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Following a second blaze on Friday morning, in which no one was hurt, “RATP has taken the decision to suspend use of 149 electric buses” of manufacturer Bollore’s Bluebus 5SE model, the state-owned company said.

The number 71 bus that caught fire in southeast Paris early on Friday released thick clouds of black smoke and a strong smell of burning plastic, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

“The bus driver immediately evacuated all the passengers. Nobody was hurt,” RATP said, while the city fire service said the blaze was put out by around 30 firefighters.

A first bus caught fire on the upscale Boulevard Saint-Germain in central Paris on April 4th, destroying the vehicle but again causing no injuries.

Bluebus is part of the sprawling empire of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, whose interests range from transport and logistics to media, generating around €24 billion per year in revenue with 80,000 employees.

Bollore’s 12-metre electric buses are a familiar sight on the streets of the French capital, emblazoned with the words “100 percent electric vehicle”.

On its website, the company says the buses are “fitted with a new generation of batteries… with high energy density and optimal safety” spread around the roof and rear of the vehicle.

