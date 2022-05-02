IN PICTURES: 54 arrested after trouble erupts at Paris May Day demo

The main march – organised by trades unions and calling for improvements in standard of living as well as a halt to Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the pension age – passed off without incident, but a small group of black-clad protesters clashed with police shortly after the march moved off from Place de la République on Sunday afternoon.

Police clash with protesters on the Boulevard Voltaire. Photo by AFP

Later in the afternoon a McDonald’s was vandalised and windows smashed at banks, real estate agencies, insurance firms and a shop selling organic produce.

A fire burns in the road during clashes between protesters and police in Paris. Photo by AFP

The group sprayed anti-capitalist graffiti and set fire to street furniture and wheelie bins – with one female demonstrator attacking a firefighter as he and his colleagues attempted to extinguish the flames.

Un pompier agressé en pleine intervention en marge du défilé du 1er mai pic.twitter.com/uohY5qZZhp — BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 2, 2022

There were further clashes between the group and the police at Place de la Nation, with police firing tear gas. The main demonstration was blocked from entering Nation by police as the violence continued.

A police officer clashes with a protesters in tear gas smoke. Photo by AFP

According to an Interior Ministry update at 7pm on Sunday, 54 people had been arrested and eight police officers injured during the clashes.

Elsewhere in France, dozens of May 1st demonstrations took place, but largely passed off without incident.