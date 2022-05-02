For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Faire chou blanc
This might sound like a recipe, but in fact has nothing to do with cabbage.
Published: 2 May 2022 11:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
This might sound like a recipe, but in fact has nothing to do with cabbage.
When you feel you are winning at life, this might come in handy.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments