French Expression of the Day: Faire chou blanc 

This might sound like a recipe, but in fact has nothing to do with cabbage.

Published: 2 May 2022 11:33 CEST
Why do I need to know faire chou blanc?

If you need a creative way to describe making a great effort to no avail.

What does it mean?

Faire chou blanc – pronounced fair shew blahnck – literally means “to make white cabbage,” but its true meaning has nothing to do with cabbage, and neither does its historical origin.

The phrase actually means to fail or come up empty, and it is said to originate from the Loire Valley region, and the local Berrichon language. 

The phrase is thought to have originally been “Coup Blanc,” or a blank shot. During the 16th century, a version of bowling was popular, and the expression was most often used when a player missed all the pins (you could say the original gutter ball). But because the Berrichon language pronounced K-sounds with a CH-sound, the phrase went on to be remembered as chou blanc

After the French revolution and the standardisation of the formal French language via public education, Berrichon began to decline. However, some remnants have remained, like the use of the pronoun “ça” instead of “il” when referring to the weather (ex. Ça pleut to say ‘it is raining’). 

Ultimately, the expression still carries the same meaning of drawing a blank, or winning nothing.

Use it like this

Ils ont cherché les clés perdues dans tout l’appartement, mais enfin ils ont fait chou blanc. – They searched all over the apartment for the lost keys, but in the end they came up empty.

L’enquête de la police faisait chou blanc, ils n’ont jamais trouvé le criminel après des mois d’enquête. – The police investigation came up with nothing, they never found the criminal after months of investigating.

French Word of the Day: Atout

When you feel you are winning at life, this might come in handy.

Published: 29 April 2022 10:11 CEST
Why do I need to know Atout?

You’ll need this word for the next time you find yourself at a French dinner party and someone tries to explain the rules of a card game to you.

What does it mean?

Atout – pronounced ah-too – has two meanings.

It can be used to describe a positive quality, asset, or advantage. You might hear it in sporting contexts, perhaps to refer to the main advantage one team has over another, or perhaps to describe the team’s key player. Oftentimes, it is coupled with the word majeur (major) to emphasise the important quality of the person or thing being described. 

Atout is also the French word for ‘trump card’ in card games. This is especially important if you ever find yourself playing the game Tarot, France’s second most popular card game. In this game, there is a whole set of cards numbered from one to 21 that are called the atouts, and they outrank, or trump, the cards from the regular four suits. 

Similar to its usage in English, you can also use ‘trump card’ colloquially, perhaps to describe a winning strategy or the reason you have an upper hand. 

Use it like this

Elle a huit atouts en main. Elle va sûrement gagner. – She has eight trump cards in her hand. She’s definitely going to win.

Votre atout majeur est votre capacité à parler quatre langues. C’est certainement quelque chose qu’il faut signaler pendant l’entretien d’embauche ! –  Your best asset is your ability to speak four languages. That’s definitely something you should point out during the job interview!

