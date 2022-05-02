Read news from:
France culls record 16 million birds in flu outbreak

A record 16 million chickens, ducks and other poultry have been culled in France since November in one of the most severe bird flu outbreaks in years, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Published: 2 May 2022 16:47 CEST
A bird is prepared to be sent to a slaughterhouse for extermination during an avian flu outbreak in November 2021 (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)

The country has been hit by several epidemics since 2015 but they have mainly been contained to the southwest, where ducks are bred for the lucrative foie gras industry.

But this winter, for the first time, wild birds migrating back from the south contaminated farmed poultry, sparking a second wave of infections only now coming to an end.

Nearly 1,400 sites have reported cases, including at least 850 in the Vendée, considered strategic by the ministry because it is home to many farms that raise chickens and other birds exclusively for breeding.

However the outbreak peaked at the end of March and the disease’s spread is slowing, the ministry said.

Culling in such large numbers generates substantial costs, both for farmers as production grinds to a halt and export markets close, and for the state which compensates the farmers for their losses.

Egg production has dropped around 6 percent since November as a result of the outbreak, according to the vice-president of the Egg Committee (NCPO) Loic Coulombel.

Last year, nearly 500 sites reported bird flu cases and 3.5 million animals – mainly ducks – were culled.

Maverick French Covid doctor reprimanded over ‘breaches’ in clinical trials

A French doctor who shot to global notoriety during the Covid pandemic with an unproven treatment for the virus has been formally admonished by health authorities over "serious breaches" in several other clinical trials.

Published: 27 April 2022 16:38 CEST
Didier Raoult, a respected tropical disease specialist, earned fans but also widespread condemnation from peers by insisting that Covid could be treated with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Despite an absence of peer-reviewed evidence, Raoult administered the drug to hundreds of people and helped spur its promotion by former US president Donald Trump and his populist Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

His outspoken defence of hydroxychloroquine despite several trials and studies discrediting its Covid effectiveness earned him an official admonishment from the French Medical Association last December.

The reprimand had little impact, however, because Raoult had already resigned as a practising physician at the hospital university of Marseille in southern France.

But the controversy also drew scrutiny of his other research by health regulators, who opened inquiries late last year of trials at the Mediterranean Infection Foundation of Marseille, which he still directs.

On Wednesday, the ANSM drug security agency said it had found “serious breaches” in clinical tests, most of which were begun several years before the Covid pandemic.

It was the first time France’s national health authorities have explicitly faulted Raoult over his practices.

“Ethical rules have not been systematically respected, which did not allow the proper protection of participants,” the ANSM said in a statement.

In some cases patients were not asked to sign waivers proving their consent, and in others the doctors did not obtain the required notice of opinion from an independent evaluation committee.

It ordered a halt to the faulty trials still underway and said it would oversee “corrective and preventive measures” to ensure proper conduct.

It also filed a legal complaint against Raoult’s foundation, saying it had illegally launched some trials and had submitted a fake document to justify one of them.

But it did not take any action over the administration of an experimental treatment for tuberculosis that provoked severe side-effects in a large number of patients, a scandal revealed by the Mediapart investigative website in October 2021.

The ANSM said Raoult’s foundation had not registered the treatments as a clinical trial, meaning it did not have grounds to intervene – but an inquiry is ongoing and legal complaints may still be made, it said.

Raoult denied doing any tuberculosis research and said at a press conference last week that he might sue Mediapart for describing the treatments as “uncontrolled tests.”

