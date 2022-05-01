Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Kids, old age and tax rules: 6 essential articles for life in France

From the secret of a long life to rules on taking French wine and cheese over the border, via a tax warning for second-home owners and a look at what raising children in France is really like, here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 1 May 2022 10:59 CEST
Having children in France brings with it some surprises. Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Last year, in response to numerous legal claims from neo-rurals complaining about the sights, sounds and smells of village life, French lawmakers passed a bill protecting the countryside’s ‘sensory heritage’. 

Now, the limits of that law are being tested as a second homeowner in southwest France takes a neighbour to court over the noise made by their cockerel. We explain it all here.

Cockerel in legal case to test France’s new law to protect rural heritage

Now, some urbanites might not like the business end of food production in France, but there’s no doubt that the end result is hugely popular. 

Holidaymakers are known to stock up on a little French cheese, wine and sausage while they’re here – but what does the UK government’s latest announcement on Brexit checks mean for travellers wanting to take food back into the UK? We have the answers.

Can I take French meat, cheese and wine into the UK in 2022?

The post-Brexit carte de séjour was intended for Britons already living in France before the end of 2020 as a relatively easy way to regularise their residency here. 

It seems that some second-home owners – perhaps after receiving misleading advice or through a misunderstanding of the system or even the belief that they have found a loophole – have acquired a post-Brexit residency card. And that could cause problems with the French tax man.

As we’re now in tax season, here is what you need to know.

Tax warning for second-home owners with French carte de séjour

Like many languages, French is increasingly addicted to initials and acronyms, which can be confusing for foreigners when used in everyday speech. Here are some of the most common.

SIDA to IRM to RIB: Everyday French initials and acronyms to know

From schools to food, behaviour to sports, being a parent in France has its own unique quirks – here, one dad-of-three explains what raising children here is really like, from the official letter you get when you’re still in the ‘expecting’ phase, to the truth about French children’s behaviour.

Family-centred society: What it’s really like being a parent in France

And then there’s the other end of this thing we call life.

In the week a French woman, Sister André, officially became the world’s oldest person we explain why life expectancy here is so high. 

Why do the French live so long?

Paywall free

FRENCH ELECTION PODCAST

Tell us: What would you like in the new series of The Local’s French podcast?

The Local's podcast Talking France will be returning and the new series will be looking at all aspects of French news, culture and life in France.

Published: 29 April 2022 16:58 CEST
Tell us: What would you like in the new series of The Local's French podcast?

While series 1 focused on politics and the presidential elections, series 2 will be a more general look at French news and culture (although we will definitely be looking at the parliamentary elections in June).

So we’re keen to hear from you with suggestions and requests for topics you would like covered – please let us know on the below questionnaire.

The podcast will return at the end of May, it’s free to listen to and is open to all subscribers and non-subscribers of The Local.

In the meantime you can find the whole of series 1 HERE.

