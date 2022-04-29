Tell us: What would you like in the new series of The Local’s French podcast?

While series 1 focused on politics and the presidential elections, series 2 will be a more general look at French news and culture (although we will definitely be looking at the parliamentary elections in June).
So we’re keen to hear from you with suggestions and requests for topics you would like covered – please let us know on the below questionnaire.
The podcast will return at the end of May, it’s free to listen to and is open to all subscribers and non-subscribers of The Local.
In the meantime you can find the whole of series 1 HERE.
