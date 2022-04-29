Read news from:
DRIVING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: The new sign appearing on French roads

If you have been driving in France you might have noticed a new sign appearing on the autoroutes - here's what it means and what you need to do.

Published: 29 April 2022 11:39 CEST
Image: Vinci autoroutes

Motorway operators have begun introducing new signage to remind drivers about a safety rule when driving on the country’s autoroutes.

The rule itself was actually introduced in 2018, but it seems that few drivers are aware of it – leading to the installation of signs on major routes across France.

This is what it looks like:

Image: Vinci

It refers to the ‘safety corridor’ law, which was added to the Code de la route (highway code) in 2018.

This refers to the rule that if a vehicle is parked or going slowly on the hard shoulder, drivers approaching in the right hand lane should slow down and switch lanes to the centre or left lane, if it is safe to do so. 

It was introduced after a space of accidents in which highways workers died while working on the hard shoulder, after vehicles travelling on the inside lane crashed into them.

The Code says: “The safety corridor consists of a virtual barrier that all drivers must respect as soon as they approach personnel intervening on the side of a road.

“In concrete terms, when a vehicle equipped with special lights, or any other vehicle whose driver is using its hazard warning lights, is stopped or travelling at a slow speed on a hard shoulder or emergency stop strip, any driver travelling on the right-hand edge of the road must, on approaching it, reduce their speed in accordance with Article R. 413-17 and change lanes after ensuring that he can do so safely.

“If it is not possible to change lanes, the driver must keep as far away as possible from the vehicle while remaining in his lane.”

Failure to comply with this rule is a traffic offence and can result in a €135 fine.

The new road signs appear in sets of three, around 300m apart, reminding drivers of the steps they should take.

Je ralentis – I slow down

Je m’éloigne – I am moving away

Je change de voie si possible – I change lanes if it is possible to do do

These steps apply only if you see a vehicle either parked or moving slowly on the hard shoulder – it applies to highways employees but also private vehicles such as a broken-down car.

DISCOVER FRANCE

EXPLAINED: The rules and options for camping in France

From luxury campsites with a pool and a spa to pitching your tent at the side of the road - here's what you need to know about camping in France.

Published: 29 April 2022 10:04 CEST
EXPLAINED: The rules and options for camping in France

Camping is hugely popular in France, both for French people and tourists – there are more than 7,000 registered campsites with facilities with space for 872,647 individuals or groups at any one time.

But there are many different ways to take a camping holiday.

Campsites

The most common form of camping, these welcome every form of holidaymaker.

Despite the name, many of them aren’t really ‘camping’ at all – instead offering chalets, cottages or static caravans for families to stay in, with facilities including a swimming pool, spa, bar, restaurant or entertainment centre.

There are plenty of more basic sites when you can simply arrive and pitch your tent however – campsites have a star rating (1 to 5) which lets you know what facilities they have, and of course the price reflects this.  

They can get very busy, especially in the summer, so it’s wise to book ahead.

But if you want to get back to nature, or are simply looking for a cheaper holiday, there are alternatives to campsites.

Wild camping

The notion of wild camping – le camping sauvage – in which you make camp, or park your caravan or motorhome for a night or two somewhere that isn’t a campsite does exist in France but, well, it’s complicated.

‘Wild camping’ is not allowed, for example, in the following places:

  • sea shores or beaches;
  • on or within 500m of sites registered for historic, artistic, scientific, legendary or picturesque character – such as such as woods, forests or nature reserves – or close to classified historic monuments (be aware: this includes sites in the process of being registered);
  • on public roads or paths;
  • within 200m of water points for consumption.

Meanwhile local authorities or those in charge of designated natural sites, such as national or regional parks, have specific rules for their land.

There are 11 national parks and well over 50 regional ones, so it’s a good idea to check the rules before you camp. A local tourist information office or mairie is the best place to start.

Elsewhere, wild camping is allowed, as long as you have permission from the landowner or tenant, and other general limitations – including a blanket ban on fires, especially in the summer. The rules are here, in Article R111-33 of France’s town and country planning law.

Penalties for ignoring the rules include a fine of up to €1,500 – but the amount may be adjusted upwards in cases that also involve excessive noise, campfires, littering and / or environmental damage.

Motorhomes

Many French towns and large villages have dedicated areas for motorhomes to stay for a short period away from campsites, and some provide electricity or water points. 

Access to these areas is often limited to a few days per vehicle. Meanwhile, you can park at the side of a quiet road outside towns, as long as you don’t block the carriageway, but you may get a visit from a police officer wondering what’s going on.

Beyond these minor differences, the same general rules apply for motorhomes as for wild camping, if you decide to spend a night in your motorhome outside a campsite. And don’t empty your chemical toilet at the roadside. Obviously. 

Does France have a ‘right to roam’?

Like wild camping, the notion of a right to roam in France is very much open to interpretation – usually by the landowner.

Unlike some Nordic countries, there is no specific law guaranteeing public right of way over private land in France. There are paths the public can use that cross private land – but these can be closed at whim by the landowner. 

There are, however, many tracks weaving their way through forests, which make up 30 percent of France’s land area, and country lanes that are publicly accessible. Maps for local and regional walks can be found in tourist information offices or at town and village mairies.

Publicly accessible footpaths in France are usually marked. Here are the three most common forms:

  • National routes – Grandes Randonnées (GR) – are marked with two parallel horizontal flashes, one white and one red;
  • Regionally monitored paths – Grandes Randonnées du Pays (GRP) – are marked with two parallel horizontal flashes, one yellow and one red;
  • PR local footpaths are marked with a single yellow flash.

These markers are painted on fixtures such as trees so they can be followed easily. The Fédération Française de la Randonnée Pédestre (FFRP) also publishes nearly 200 guidebooks to walking in different parts of France. Also check out the numerous greenways (Voies vertes) that criss-cross the country.

While walking on these, you should of course be respectful of the countryside – don’t leave litter, close gates behind you and keep dogs on a lead if there is livestock in the fields that you are passing through.

