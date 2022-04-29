Read news from:
CULTURE

American Library in Paris invites young readers to fundraising event

The American Library in Paris is running a 'readathon' to help raise funds and allow English-speakers in the city to connect with each other.

Published: 29 April 2022 16:59 CEST
A child reads in Montreuil, eastern Paris (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)

The American Library in Paris is teaming up with Message Paris, a community support organisation for English-speaking families in the Paris area, to invite all of Île-de-France’s under 18s to participate in a “Read-a-Thon.”

This marks the seventh year the Library has held the “Read-a-Thon” in order to encourage kids to spend more of their summer vacation reading, and to raise funds to support the Library, which is the largest English-language lending library in continental Europe.

From May 1st – 7th, participants will be encouraged to read as much as possible, and to try to raise donations based on the number of minutes that they read.

Winners will receive gift cards and prizes from places like Shakespeare And Co, the Red Wheelbarrow, Smith & Son, The American Children’s Theatre (ACT) and Breakfast in America. 

The American Library in Paris has been a cultural centre for English-speakers since 1920, when it first began as a way to lend reading material to United States armed forces personnel serving their allies in World War I. Today, the Library is a non-profit that relies on donations to continue to provide programmes, books and services for the English-language community in Paris. 

You can get more details via these links: Message Paris Event Calendar and American Library Signup Page

CULTURE

French nun Sister Andre claims title of world’s oldest person

A French nun who recently celebrated her 118th birthday with her traditional port-and-chocolate cocktail is now the world's oldest known person, following the death announced on Monday of a Japanese woman one year her senior.

Published: 26 April 2022 09:26 CEST
Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11th, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.

She now lives at a nursing home in Toulon along the Mediterranean coast, beginning every day with breakfast and then a morning mass, though her eyes can no longer see.

“She’s happy, she very much likes this attention,” said the home’s communications director David Tavella, adding that a short press conference would be held on Tuesday morning.

“But it’s just another step, because her real goal is to overtake Jeanne Calment,” a French woman who was reportedly 122 years-old when she died in 1997.

READ ALSO Why do the French live so long?

This year Sister Andre got a handwritten New Year’s greeting from President Emmanuel Macron, among the many letters and boxes of chocolates sent by well-wishers.

“I was always admired for my wisdom and intelligence, but now people could care less because I’m stubborn,” she jokingly told an AFP in an interview for her 118th tour around the sun.

“I thinking of getting out of this business but they won’t let me,” she said.

She worked as a governess in Paris — a period she once called the happiest time of her life — before taking her religious vows with the Daughters of Charity.

Previously the person deemed the world’s oldest by the International Database on Longevity (IDL) and Guinness World Records was Kane Tanaka, whose death in Japan on April 19th was announced on Monday.

With her death, “Sister Andre indeed becomes the oldest, and by far, since the next oldest is a Polish woman who is 115,” said Laurent Toussaint, a computer scientist and amateur tracker for the IDL as well as the French institute of demographic studies (INED).

Most centenarians are found in the world’s so-called blue zones, where people live longer than average, such as Okinawa in Japan or on the Italian island of Sardinia.

But France, while not considered a blue zone, nonetheless has 30,000 centenarians, according to statistics institute Insee, with around 40 of them 110 or older.

