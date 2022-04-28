Read news from:
Paris officer charged over fatal election night shooting

A French policeman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead a driver and passenger on the Pont-Neuf in the centre of Paris, hours after Emmanuel Macron celebrated re-election nearby, a judicial source said.

Published: 28 April 2022 11:13 CEST
The shooting happened on the Pont-Neuf in the cente of Paris. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The 24-year-old officer fired his assault rifle at the car after it failed to stop for a police check on the picturesque Pont Neuf bridge, later claiming that he acted in self-defence.

Two of the occupants of the car – including the driver – died at the scene, while a third person was injured.

The officer was immediately taken in for questioning by the police’s internal investigations agency, and prosecutors determined it was more likely that the officer had responded with excessive force.

Around a dozen rounds were fired, with “five or six shots hitting the occupants,” according to a police report of the incident seen by AFP.

The officer went before a judge who decided late on Wednesday to charge him with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the driver, the legal source said.

Lesser charges of “wilful violence by a person in authority” were issued over the death of the front-seat passenger, and the injury of a person in the back seat.

He was ordered to turn in his gun and prohibited from any police duties involving contact with the public.

The decision was slammed as “unacceptable” by the right-leaning Alliance police officers’ union, which called for a demonstration to defend “the presumption of legitimate defence” in front of the historic Paris courthouse on Monday.

The police report said the car was parked the wrong way with its hazard lights flashing on the banks of the Seine, prompting the five-person foot patrol to investigate, according to the police report.

When confronted, the driver suddenly sped off towards one officer who managed to jump out of the way.

The two occupants who were killed had extensive criminal records, including for drug charges.

While police in France went unarmed while on routine patrols for years, authorities began issuing assault rifles after the mass jihadist terror killing in Paris on November 13th, 2015, which were followed by a wave of other deadly Islamist attacks.

Security forces have been on high alert since the marathon trial for the November 2015 attacks, France’s worst post-war atrocity, opened in September.

The 20 defendants include Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving attacker, who after years of silence claimed in testimony this month that he had a last-minute change of heart and decided not to set off his explosive vest.

LATEST: French internet cables sabotage – what we know so far

A criminal investigation has begun into the apparently coordinated attack that left towns and cities across France suffering internet outages on Wednesday. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 28 April 2022 08:57 CEST
LATEST: French internet cables sabotage - what we know so far

Internet and phone services were down or running slowly in multiple French towns and cities on Wednesday after fibre optic cables were cut overnight in suspected attacks on the crucial data infrastructure, telecom operators said.

The operators have now filed a joint complaint and a criminal investigation has begun into the attacks, which saw fibre-optic cables cut in multiple locations across France.

The criminal investigation was opened into “damaging property against the fundamental interests of the nation”, as well as attacking an IT system and criminal conspiracy.

What’s going on?

Slowdowns and outages were reported to internet services on Wednesday morning in several major French cities, following reported acts of vandalism on the fibre optic network.

The operators Free, Bouygues Telecom and SFR appear to have been the worst hit, with Orange saying its customers were not affected. 

Most areas managed to restore service by the end of Wednesday, although many people reported slower than usual service as operators switched to back-up networks.

What has caused it?

According to the operators, it was caused by fibre-optic cables being deliberately cut.

Michel Combot, director general of the FFT (Fédération française des Télécoms) told France Info: “It was an almost professional act – several coordinated attacks across the country with a few minutes.

“It is an attack of unprecedented scale.”

Operators reported that the cutting all appears to have happened at around 4am on Wednesday.

SFR says it was the victim of “well-structured malicious acts around 4am”, adding that the number of outages and their timing suggests a coordinated act.

Shortly before 12 noon, Free posted images on its Twitter timeline of cut lines.

Which tows were affected?

The Downdetector site, on which users can indicate disruption to services, peaks in reports of problems for Free users appeared around Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Reims, Strasbourg and Lille, while the same site’s map for SFR users highlights increased issues in Paris, Troyes, Lyon, Nantes and Marseille.

The SFR infrastructure is also used by Bouygues Telecom and Free – and an estimated 100,000 Free customers have been affected, the company said. SFR has not yet audited the number of affected customers, while Bouygues said that it does not use the affected links. Orange customers are also not affected.

Who is responsible?

This is of course the big question, but it’s too early to say and an investigation has been launched. The government has been kept informed of progress.

Apparently, coordinated attacks on fibre optic cables are unprecedented.

“This sort of incident at this scale never happens,” one security source told AFP on condition of anonymity. “It’s the first time and we don’t know who it is for the moment.” 

In March 2020, fibre optic cables used for Orange’s network were intentionally cut in the Paris region, depriving tens of thousands of users of internet connections, although the latest attack is on a  much wider scale. 

Combot added that in recent years there has been a rising number of small-scale acts of vandalism on the telecoms network – burned pylons, cut cables etc – and called for tougher sentences to discourage the vandals.

