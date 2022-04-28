Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Smicard

It's a simple term but it will help you to follow complex discussions.

Published: 28 April 2022 10:19 CEST
French Word of the Day: Smicard
Why do I need to know Smicard?

As France hones in on the conversation around the pouvoir d’achat (household purchasing power or the cost of living) and the impacts of inflation, you might hear more talk of these workers in particular. 

What does it mean?

Smicard – pronounced smee-kar – is an informal way of referring to someone who earns minimum wage.

The minimum wage in France is the Salaire minimum de croissance, widely known as le Smic (pronounced smeek). A smicard is therefore someone who is on minimum wage.

It’s not derogatory, it simply means someone who is in work but not earning very much – it’s often used in political contexts to shame politicians over the fact that people working in low-wage but important jobs, such as cleaners, cannot afford to pay their bills.

The so-called “Macron bonus,” which was created in 2019 to respond to complaints made by the working poor, is specifically intended to offer a bonus to workers who make less than three times the Smic. It was originally capped at €1,000, but Macron recently said he wanted to raise the maximum to €6,000.

Use it like this

Il a l’impression que le gouvernement ne soutient pas assez les Smicards.– He feels like the government is not doing enough to support the working poor.

A partir du 1er mai, les Smicards gagneront €10,85 (brut) par heure. – As of May 1st, minimum wage workers will earn €10.85 (pre-tax) per hour.

Quand j’étais un smicard, je mangeais des pâtes cinq fois par semaine – When I was on minimum wage, I ate pasta five times a week 

French expression of the Day: C’est vache

Just one of the French language's many cow-based expressions.

Published: 27 April 2022 10:14 CEST
French expression of the Day: C’est vache

Why do I need to know c’est vache?

If you are looking to complain about how difficult it was to book your latest préfecture appointment, this playful phrase might be just right.

What does it mean?

C’est vache – pronounced say vash – literally means “it is cow,” but in practice the phrase is a way to call someone or something mean, hard, or difficult.  

It’s used with the verb être (to be) so you can say il est vache (he is mean) or c’était vache (it was tough) etc.

While cows may be perceived as gentle giants, they actually make the list for most dangerous animals in France, and French colloquial language recognises that with this phrase.

Though some suspect it may have originated as a reference to cows’ thick skin, the phrase mostly refers to their unexpectedly mean temperament, and how they are known to lash out without warning, perhaps like some humans you know.

Use it like this

L’instructeur militaire est très exigeant. Il est vache. – The military instructor is very demanding. He is hard.

J’ai couru 20 km hier. C’était vache ! – I ran 20km yesterday. It was tough!

Other cow phrases

For a country where cheese is practically a religion, cows have an important role in language.

Oh la vache ! – Is a handy and family-friendly way to express surprise or shock

Vachement – literally ‘cowly’ this means very or extremely, although it’s falling out of favour with younger people

Parler français comme une vache espagnole – speak French like a Spanish cow ie to speak French badly

