For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Smicard
It's a simple term but it will help you to follow complex discussions.
Published: 28 April 2022 10:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
It's a simple term but it will help you to follow complex discussions.
Just one of the French language's many cow-based expressions.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments