British man living in south west France strangled his wife and then killed himself

Their bodies were discovered after friends and neighbours became concerned after not seeing them for several days.
The body of Kathryn Boynes, 64, was discovered in their home in the village of Boudrac in Haute-Garonne, south west France while her husband John, 65, was found outside.
Local gendarmarie based in Saint Gaudens said that an autopsy has now been performed and it confirmed the murder suicide theory, with John Boynes having beaten and strangled Kathryn before taking his own life.
The couple had moved to Boudrac from Barnsley in northern England in 2021.
Friends told Yorkshire Live that they had bought a property with the intention of renovating it and running it as a B&B, however they had encounter problems with the project and had run into financial difficulties.
French police confirmed that a note left by John Boynes referred to having financial problems.
Member comments