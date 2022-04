Question: I’m living in France and filling in my French tax declaration and have come to the section on foreign bank accounts, investments and holdings – I don’t have shares or investments outside France, are they really asking me about my old account back in the UK that has about 27p in it?

The annual French tax declaration is a comprehensive document, compulsory for almost everyone living in France, in which you’re asked about all your financial affairs. When looking at exactly what you have to declare, the short answer is – everything. For example;

If you’re working in France you need to declare your French income – even if you’re an employee and your salary has already been taxed at source.

If you’re not working you need to declare all your income, even if it comes from outside France eg a UK or US pension.

If you get any income from outside France – eg rental income on a property in another country – you need to declare that too.

It’s important to note that declaring your income does not necessarily mean you will have to pay tax on it – France has dual taxation agreements with most countries so that if you have already paid tax on your income in another country, you won’t be taxed on it again – but you still have to tell the French taxman about it.

When it comes to bank accounts, you also need to declare any bank account that has your name on it – including joint accounts – that are held outside France.

This is in the section of the form for foreign earnings and investments, so it’s easy to miss but it’s an important one for foreign residents, who are likely to have at least one account in their home country.

You need to declare each account that that you have – the bank/building society that it is with, the account number and the date you opened the account, so it’s worth getting this information together before you start filling out the form.

You don’t need to declare how much is in each account, but you do need to be careful to declare all accounts that you have – even if they are dormant or only have a tiny amount of cash in them.

If you have cryptocurrency accounts you need to declare them too, although they have their own section.

If you have a PayPal account you might also need to declare that – although only if you use it for business or you have spent more than €10,000 with it in the last year.

Finally if you have insurance policies such as life insurance in another country you need to declare that too.

The good news is that if you declare online, your declaration remembers last year’s information so you don’t need to fill out all this information from scratch every year, but if you have opened a new account in the past year, don’t forget to add it to your declaration.

What happens if you don’t declare them?

You might think that your 27p back in the UK is not very important, in the scheme of things, but not declaring a bank account or investment scheme carries with it hefty penalties – they range from €1,500 to a maximum of €10,000, with €3,000 being the most commonly applied amount. And that fine is per bank account, so if you have several accounts that you haven’t declared the fines can quickly add up.

International money-laundering legislation means that banks and governments share a lot more information these days, so it’s definitely not worth the risk.