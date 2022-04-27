More than half of France on ‘red alert’ for pollen

For some 30 percent of people living in France suffer with allergies made worse by high pollen counts.
The Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique has placed 62 départements across 11 regions on ‘red’ alert – the highest level – for high pollen counts, with the north and east of the country are the most affected.
The full département breakdown is available here
Brittany: Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine
Normandy: Manche, Calvados, Orne, Seine-Maritime
Pays de la Loire: Sarthe, Mayenne
Centre-Val-de-Loire: Eure, Eure-et-Loir
Hauts de France: Oise, Somme, Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne
Ile-de-France: Essonne, Val-de-Marne, Yvelines, Seine-et-Marne, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine
Grand Est: Marne, Ardennes, Aube, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Vosges, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Marne
Bourgogne-Franche-Comté: Yonne, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire, Jura, Doubs, Côte-d’Or, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort
Nouvelle Aquitaine: Vienne, Dordogne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse, Corrèze
Occitanie: Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Hérault, Gard, Lozère
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Ain, Rhône, Loire
For more detailed information, click on the map below:
The birch tree, which started pollinating at the beginning of the month, is responsible for the highest counts.
There is relief on the horizon, however, with wetter weather forecast at the end of the week, which is likely to lead to a dip in pollen levels.
Bonjour, voici les cartes de prévision du risque d'allergie pour le 27/04/2022. pic.twitter.com/xXO25JtV5s
— Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique (@rnsa_pollen) April 26, 2022
Member comments