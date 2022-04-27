Read news from:
HEALTH

More than half of France on ‘red alert’ for pollen

Spring has arrived in France - bringing with it sunshine, warmer temperatures, longer days - and rising pollen counts.

Published: 27 April 2022 11:30 CEST
Photo: AFP/Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique

For some 30 percent of people living in France suffer with allergies made worse by high pollen counts.

The Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique has placed 62 départements across 11 regions on ‘red’ alert – the highest level – for high pollen counts, with the north and east of the country are the most affected.

The full département breakdown is available here

Brittany: Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine

Normandy: Manche, Calvados, Orne, Seine-Maritime

Pays de la Loire: Sarthe, Mayenne

Centre-Val-de-Loire: Eure, Eure-et-Loir

Hauts de France: Oise, Somme, Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne

Ile-de-France: Essonne, Val-de-Marne, Yvelines, Seine-et-Marne, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine

Grand Est: Marne, Ardennes, Aube, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Vosges, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Marne

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté: Yonne, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire, Jura, Doubs, Côte-d’Or, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort

Nouvelle Aquitaine: Vienne, Dordogne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse, Corrèze

Occitanie: Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Hérault, Gard, Lozère

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Ain, Rhône, Loire

For more detailed information, click on the map below:

Pollen levels by département in France – top right is an expanded version of the Paris region. Image: Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique

The birch tree, which started pollinating at the beginning of the month, is responsible for the highest counts.

There is relief on the horizon, however, with wetter weather forecast at the end of the week, which is likely to lead to a dip in pollen levels.

Member comments

HEALTH

French pharmacies report shortages of paracetamol

French pharmacies have reported shortages of Doliprane - the country's best-selling brand of paracetamol - linked to people taking it to relieve mild Covid symptoms.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:36 CEST
Many pharmacies are currently out of the 1,000mg capsules of Doliprane, but the medication is still available in 100mg capsules or in sachet or suppository form. Other paracetamol brands are also available.

The head of the pharmacists’ union told France Bleu radio station that stocks of the 1,000mg capsules will be replenished by June, but in the meantime there is plenty of supply in other forms.

Philippe Besset said: “There is currently pressure on supply linked to the high consumption due to the Covid epidemic and a flu epidemic at the same time.

“The Omicron variant of Covid sends few people to hospital but there are fevers and headaches that are relieved by paracetamol.

“This means that you can find some missing forms of paracetamol in the pharmacy but your pharmacist can advise you and there is no problem with getting hold of Doliprane.

“There is nothing to worry about.”

Manufacturer Sanofi says supplies of all forms will be back to normal by June.

In France over-the-counter medication such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and cold and flu remedies can only be purchased at a pharmacy. 

