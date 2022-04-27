More than half of France on ‘red alert’ for pollen

For some 30 percent of people living in France suffer with allergies made worse by high pollen counts.

The Réseau National de Surveillance Aérobiologique has placed 62 départements across 11 regions on ‘red’ alert – the highest level – for high pollen counts, with the north and east of the country are the most affected.

The full département breakdown is available here

Brittany: Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine

Normandy: Manche, Calvados, Orne, Seine-Maritime

Pays de la Loire: Sarthe, Mayenne

Centre-Val-de-Loire: Eure, Eure-et-Loir

Hauts de France: Oise, Somme, Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne

Ile-de-France: Essonne, Val-de-Marne, Yvelines, Seine-et-Marne, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Hauts-de-Seine

Grand Est: Marne, Ardennes, Aube, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Vosges, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Marne

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté: Yonne, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire, Jura, Doubs, Côte-d’Or, Haute-Saône, Territoire de Belfort

Nouvelle Aquitaine: Vienne, Dordogne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse, Corrèze

Occitanie: Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Hérault, Gard, Lozère

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Allier, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Ain, Rhône, Loire

The birch tree, which started pollinating at the beginning of the month, is responsible for the highest counts.

There is relief on the horizon, however, with wetter weather forecast at the end of the week, which is likely to lead to a dip in pollen levels.