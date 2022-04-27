Read news from:
French expression of the Day: C’est vache

Just one of the French language's many cow-based expressions.

Published: 27 April 2022 10:14 CEST
Why do I need to know c’est vache?

If you are looking to complain about how difficult it was to book your latest préfecture appointment, this playful phrase might be just right.

What does it mean?

C’est vache – pronounced say vash – literally means “it is cow,” but in practice the phrase is a way to call someone or something mean, hard, or difficult.  

It’s used with the verb être (to be) so you can say il est vache (he is mean) or c’était vache (it was tough) etc.

While cows may be perceived as gentle giants, they actually make the list for most dangerous animals in France, and French colloquial language recognises that with this phrase.

Though some suspect it may have originated as a reference to cows’ thick skin, the phrase mostly refers to their unexpectedly mean temperament, and how they are known to lash out without warning, perhaps like some humans you know.

Use it like this

L’instructeur militaire est très exigeant. Il est vache. – The military instructor is very demanding. He is hard.

J’ai couru 20 km hier. C’était vache ! – I ran 20km yesterday. It was tough!

Other cow phrases

For a country where cheese is practically a religion, cows have an important role in language.

Oh la vache ! – Is a handy and family-friendly way to express surprise or shock

Vachement – literally ‘cowly’ this means very or extremely, although it’s falling out of favour with younger people

Parler français comme une vache espagnole – speak French like a Spanish cow ie to speak French badly

French expression of the Day: Il n’y a pas le feu au lac

This expression is either Swiss in origin or some French mockery of the Swiss - but is handy in moments of non-crisis.

Published: 26 April 2022 10:29 CEST
Why do I need to know il n’y a pas le feu au lac?

In case you are looking for a more creative way to tell the people around you to calm down and stop rushing, or because you are tired of being cut in line at the boulangerie.

What does it mean?

Il n’y a pas le feu au lac – pronounced eel n’yah pah luh fuh oh lack – literally means there is no fire in the lake, but the expression actually means that there is no emergency, or no need to be panicked.

Presumed to be originally Swiss, and a reference to Lake Geneva, the expression pokes fun at the absurdity of water being on fire.

However, some think that the expression is actually intended to gently mock the Swiss for their slower approach to life (quite a common trope in France, although we can’t see anything wrong with taking life at a steady pace).

Use it like this

La femme m’a poussé en essayant de monter dans le métro, alors je lui ai dit “Il n’y a pas le feu au lac, Madame,” – The woman pushed me while trying to get on the metro, so I told her “There is no fire in the lake, ma’am.”

Il n’est pas nécessaire de finir vos devoirs aujourd’hui car ils sont à rendre dans deux semaines. Il n’y a pas le feu au lac. – It is not urgent to finish your homework today because it is due in two weeks. It’s not urgent.

