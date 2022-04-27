French expression of the Day: C’est vache

Why do I need to know c’est vache?

If you are looking to complain about how difficult it was to book your latest préfecture appointment, this playful phrase might be just right.

What does it mean?

C’est vache – pronounced say vash – literally means “it is cow,” but in practice the phrase is a way to call someone or something mean, hard, or difficult.

It’s used with the verb être (to be) so you can say il est vache (he is mean) or c’était vache (it was tough) etc.

While cows may be perceived as gentle giants, they actually make the list for most dangerous animals in France, and French colloquial language recognises that with this phrase.

Though some suspect it may have originated as a reference to cows’ thick skin, the phrase mostly refers to their unexpectedly mean temperament, and how they are known to lash out without warning, perhaps like some humans you know.

Use it like this

L’instructeur militaire est très exigeant. Il est vache. – The military instructor is very demanding. He is hard.

J’ai couru 20 km hier. C’était vache ! – I ran 20km yesterday. It was tough!

Other cow phrases

For a country where cheese is practically a religion, cows have an important role in language.

Oh la vache ! – Is a handy and family-friendly way to express surprise or shock

Vachement – literally ‘cowly’ this means very or extremely, although it’s falling out of favour with younger people

Parler français comme une vache espagnole – speak French like a Spanish cow ie to speak French badly