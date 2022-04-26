Share your tips: Being a parent in France

If you’re visiting France and you’re not a citizen of an EU country, your visits may be limited by the ’90-day rule’.

Here’s how it works, who is affected and how to calculate your trips so that you don’t overstay your allowance. If you do, it can be problematic further down the line.

CALCULATOR: How to work out your 90-day allowance in France

Speaking of rules… In contrast to tourists who usually just throw a few things into a suitcase, Britons who own property in France are often accustomed to loading up the car – sometimes even a van or trailer – when they visit France.

But, from food to plants, DIY equipment or furniture, post-Brexit rules now affect what you can bring with you from the UK when you visit France.

Second-home owners: What can you bring to your French property?

You may have spotted a bit of a theme, already… but Brexit has made the already far-from-straightforward task of importing a car from the UK to France more difficult still.

Multiple dedicated car trading websites insist that only third-party professional exporters or people working in customs are capable of doing so successfully. We do our best to explain why.

Reader question: How can I import a car from the UK to France?

Anyway, moving on… We’ve written before about why bonjour is the most important word in the whole French language, and why you will be expected to do a lot more formal greeting than you would in anglophone countries.

Here, we explain when and why you need to say hello. Depending on what you do, it could be a lot.

Explained: When should you greet a French person

After all that greeting, you may feel you know someone well enough to invite them round for a meal. Or you may simply feel that you deserve a delicious treat. We’ve got you covered.

8 of the best French desserts (with recipes)

And finally, if you’re at a loose end in Paris between now and August 21st, you could do much worse than visit interactive art exhibition-cum-ball pool at the capital’s new Bubble Museum.

VIDEO: Why you need to visit Paris’ new bubble museum