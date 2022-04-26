Read news from:
Police raid French sites of British steel magnate’s company

The French headquarters of British steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance and a foundry have been raided by investigators probing suspicions of money laundering and abuse of corporate assets, the company said on Tuesday.

Published: 26 April 2022 14:56 CEST
Illustration photo of Aluminum Dunkerque, Europe's largest foundry. Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

The raids last week at the Paris corporate office and the Aluminium Dunkerque foundry were part of a preliminary investigation opened in July last year and is being conducted by a specialised financial crime brigade, said a source close to the case, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

Gupta and his Liberty Steel firm was once seen as the saviour of British steelmaking.

But Liberty Steel, one of the world’s top steel groups, has been fighting for survival following the March 2021 collapse of Greensill Capital, the main lender to its parent company Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance.

British authorities are also investigating the GFG Alliance.

“The French authorities came to our offices in Paris last week as part of the investigation underway,” a GFG Alliance spokesman told AFP.

“We strongly reject any suggestion of reprehensible actions and we continue to cooperate fully with French authorities to help them complete the case rapidly,” he added.

The French case initially targeted a state-guaranteed loan made by Greensill Capital to GFG-owned foundry, Liberty Aluminium Poitou, said the source familiar with the case.

It later expanded to include Aluminium Dunkerque, Europe’s largest foundry, whose takeover last October by the American Industrial Partners (AIP) private equity fund is contested by GFG.

According to the FT, the probe is looking at a deal concluded with Swiss commodities group Glencore to block the takeover and the use of €25 million from the foundry’s accounts to settle a legal dispute with Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian mining group which sold the foundry to GFG Alliance in 2018.

COURTS

French court fines Deliveroo for ‘undeclared labour’

A Paris court has fined British meal delivery group Deliveroo after ruling it was guilty of "undeclared labour" for using freelance riders who should have been classified as employees, depriving the state of millions of euros in payroll taxes.

Published: 20 April 2022 08:51 CEST
It was the latest move by European courts to recognise the rights of “gig economy” workers used by start-ups and other firms, which often claim they are simply go-betweens for clients and independent contractors.

The court ordered the maximum fine of €375,000 sought by prosecutors and also handed suspended one-year prison sentences and €30,000 fines to two former French executives at the company.

A third executive got a suspended four-month sentence and a €10,000 fine for complicity in the system, and Deliveroo was also ordered to pay €50,000 each in damages to five labour unions who joined the case as plaintiffs.

State prosecutor Celine Ducournau had sought in vain to question Deliveroo’s American founder and CEO Will Shu over a “fraud” that gave “all the benefits to the employer… without any of the inconveniences.”

“The question is not to determine if the status of independent contractor is appropriate, but to acknowledge that in this instance, Deliveroo used a fake legal arrangement that did not correspond to the reality of how the delivery riders work,” the presiding judge said in her ruling.

A Deliveroo spokesman said the company “categorically contested” the decision and said it was considering an appeal.

“Our business model offers our deliverers the flexibility they need and which they tell us they appreciate,” he said.

Legal grey area
More than 100 Deliveroo riders were plaintiffs in the case prosecutors opened in 2015 but which got fresh impetus in 2020, when France’s URSSAF agency in charge of employer social security collections demanded millions of euros in back payments.

Several riders told the court they had sought jobs that offered scheduling freedom only to find intense pressure to work at peak meal times, strict oversight of their routes and days off, and penalties if orders weren’t delivered fast enough.

Deliveroo France had already been found guilty of undeclared labour in a civil case in February 2000, when a court sided with a rider seeking to be recognised as an employee and not a contractor.

URSSAF is seeking to recover some €9.7 million from Deliveroo, and a court had already ordered in 2020 the seizure of €3 million in Deliveroo’s account while the case was ongoing.

The ruling comes as the European Union is taking aim at the business model of gig economy companies like Deliveroo and the ride-sharing service Uber, with plans that could force them to reclassify their workers as fully-fledged employees.

The companies insist the workers are self-employed, and courts across Europe have issued contradictory decisions – sometimes forcing companies to provide workers with standard contracts, at other times upholding their status as independent contractors.

In December, Deliveroo won a case in Belgium where a court found that riders did not have to be requalified as employees, with the requisite social security and tax obligations.

