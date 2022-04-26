How to get 50% discounts at restaurants in France

The booking website The Fork (formerly called LaFourchette) is again running a ‘festival’ 50 percent discounts.
In total 1,500 restaurants across France are participating, with nearly 300 in Paris alone.
This year the Festival is also including “Les Instants Michelin,” where several Michelin-starred restaurants, like the well-known Japanese restaurant Nodaïwa (Paris 1e), are offering discounted prices for those who book through the website.
Here’s how it works:
When is this taking place?
From April 21st to June 5th – you need to make the booking and eat within those dates in order to qualify.
Is this only happening in Paris?
No, The Fork’s Festival is happening across France, albeit with more participants in the cities.
If you go to the website, TheFork.fr and click the green banner “Réservez avec -50%” you will be able to choose the place closest to you. You can also use the website’s interactive map to find nearby participating restaurants.
Do I just show up at the restaurant? How do I use the discount?
You need to make a reservation using the website and you must specifically click “Réservez avec cette offre” to be sure that you are registered with the discount.
You will need to have an account with The Fork in order to do so, which is free to set up, you just need to register your details.
Is it just French cuisine?
No! You can enjoy Asian restaurants, Italian restaurants, seafood, and many others. On the website, there is a tool to filter by your preferred style of cuisine.
Is it the same process for the Michelin restaurants?
Mostly – you will still book your reservation using the website, but this time you have to click the “Instants MICHELIN” option.
These restaurants are not half-off, though. Instead, they are offering discounted, curated menus for those who want to experience fine dining at a reduced price.
Bon appetit!
