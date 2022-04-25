‘Thank f**k for that’: Foreigners in France relieved after loss for far-right Le Pen

Macron’s victory against Le Pen meant the far-right candidate was kept out of power once again.

The prospect that she might take power had concerned many foreigners living in France, especially when at one polls suggested she had a chance of victory.

That fear was largely due to the fact Le Pen had campaign on a programme of promising to discriminate against foreigners in France when it came to jobs and benefits and healthcare.

Her plan would also have included dual nationals.

Radio journalist and political commentator Alex Taylor, who is dual Franco-British citizen, said: “France has just said a resounding “non” to populism – and a whopping “oui” to Europe ! So, so very proud to have become French, and feeling more European than ever.”

🇫🇷has just said a resounding "non" to populism – and a whopping "oui" to Europe ! So, so very proud to have become French, and feeling more European than ever ! ….. ❤️🇫🇷🇪🇺 https://t.co/PDrgOYgGjn — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) April 24, 2022

Todd Foreman, a British-American immigrant living in Paris tweeted: “So my decision to emigrate from UK to France in 2020 to escape Brexit and stay in European Union is looking pretty good tonight. Couldn’t be happier than to be in France.”

So my decision to emigrate from UK 🇬🇧 to France 🇫🇷 in 2020 to escape Brexit and stay in European Union 🇪🇺 is looking pretty good tonight. Couldn’t be happier than to be in France. #avecvous @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/Si8Qi60XhS — Todd Foreman🇺🇦 (@ToddDForeman) April 24, 2022

I live in a country with values. It isn’t world beating and nor would it claim to be, but it’s home. Vive la France! Vive la République! — Lord Knows 🇪🇺🇫🇷 (@Hickson1Chris) April 24, 2022

Such a relief… vive la France… vive les Français! — Michael Shepherd 🇪🇺 🇨🇵 🇺🇦😷💙 (@MAS1304) April 24, 2022

Many foreign citizens living in France voted in the election for the first time after having successfully applied for French citizenship.

One of those, John Allan said on Twitter, said: “Today, I voted for a French President, for the first time in my life and I got it right! I’m so grateful to France for accepting an old Scot, to be one of its citizens!”

Me Too and today, I voted for a French President, for the first time in my life & I got it right! I'm so grateful to France for accepting an old Scot, to be one of it's Citizens! Now come on Scotland, I need to swap my UK Passport, for a Scottish one, to go with my French one! — John Allan #FBSI #WeToldYouSo #FBPE 3.5% #FBPA (@johnrallan) April 24, 2022

Voted today too not for first time but first time in Presidential elections. So pleased to have been able to participate in keeping extremes out of power ❤️🇫🇷🇪🇺🥂 — Pet Loup ❤️🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@louploup66) April 24, 2022

Some of those dual citizens who voted were still worried about the number of people voting for the far right.

So proud to be a French resident tonight but also rather dismayed at my small commune voting Le Pen today after strong vote for Melenchon followed by Macron in first round . — Sandra Jones (@SandraJ35495218) April 24, 2022

Dual British-French national and Paris resident Benjamin Chadwick put it simply but powerfully, tweeting: “Thank fuck”.