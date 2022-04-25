On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

PM resigns – This week Prime Minister Jean Castex will tender his resignation and dissolve the government. This is to allow Emmanuel Macron to form a new government – and to bring in outside candidates – ahead of the parliamentary elections in June. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed only that it will happen some time this week, although it is expected to be Monday.

School holidays – Schools in Zone B (northern France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region) return to school after the Easter holiday. Schools in Zone A (central France) go back on May 2nd and Zone C (Paris and south west France) return on May 9th.

Wednesday

Election result confirmed – the official confirmation of the election result does not take place until Wednesday, when Laurent Fabius, head of the Constitutional Council, will declare the results. The delay is to allow all votes to be verified, the council to read reports from its delegates at polling stations and for any disputes to be settled. In the first round of voting around 10,000 votes were disqualified because of irregularities.

Sunday

May Day – May 1st is the Fête du Travail, the workers’ holiday, and is usually a public holiday. This year it falls on a Sunday, so there is no day off work but other May Day traditions will be observed, including marches organised by unions and the giving of the lucky muguet flower.

