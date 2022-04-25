Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

A new government, the workers' festival and the end of the school holidays, this is what is happening in France this week.

Published: 25 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Monday

PM resigns – This week Prime Minister Jean Castex will tender his resignation and dissolve the government. This is to allow Emmanuel Macron to form a new government – and to bring in outside candidates – ahead of the parliamentary elections in June. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed only that it will happen some time this week, although it is expected to be Monday.

READ ALSO When are the parliamentary elections and why are they important?

School holidays – Schools in Zone B (northern France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region) return to school after the Easter holiday. Schools in Zone A (central France) go back on May 2nd and Zone C (Paris and south west France) return on May 9th.

Reader question: Is there any kind of logic to France’s school holiday zones?

Wednesday

Election result confirmed – the official confirmation of the election result does not take place until Wednesday, when Laurent Fabius, head of the Constitutional Council, will declare the results. The delay is to allow all votes to be verified, the council to read reports from its delegates at polling stations and for any disputes to be settled. In the first round of voting around 10,000 votes were disqualified because of irregularities.

There will be a lot of political action this week – more details HERE.

Sunday

May Day – May 1st is the Fête du Travail, the workers’ holiday, and is usually a public holiday. This year it falls on a Sunday, so there is no day off work but other May Day traditions will be observed, including marches organised by unions and the giving of the lucky muguet flower.

READ ALSO Marches and muguet: Why May Day is so important in France

Agenda: What’s happening this week in France

School holidays, demos and an electricity warning, plus the little matter of a presidential election - here's what is happening this week in France.

Published: 4 April 2022 09:05 CEST
Monday

Electricity warning – Electricity providers have warned that the cold snap will result in a ‘tension’ around supply on Monday, with consumers asked to limit their electricity usage, especially in the morning.

Election campaigns – this week marks the final week before the first round of voting in the presidential election, so expect to see lots of campaign events from the 12 candidates for the presidency.

Tuesday

Paris-Lyon train launch – the launch of a new service between Paris and Lyon, run by Italian operator Tranitalia. This  marks the opening up of domestic rail services in France to competition, after previously being dominated by state rail operator SNCF.

Thursday

Paris demo – unions for healthworkers are holding demonstrations in Paris on World Health Day, protesting over pay and working conditions of staff in the health sector in France.

Final meetings – many of the presidential candidates are holding their final big campaign rallies on Thursday – green candidate Yannick Jadot in Nantes, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Perpignan, Communist Fabien Roussel in Lille, Trotskyist Philippe Poutou in Toulouse and Valérie Pécresse of the centre-right Les Républicains party in Lille.

Saturday

Climate march – climate marches are planned in towns and cities across France under the name Look Up, a reference to the Netflix satire on climate change.

School holidays – schools in Zone B, which covers northern France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, break up for the two-week Easter holiday.

Sunday

Election first round – The first round of the presidential elections. Polling stations open at 8am and close at 7pm in most places, although in the larger cities they stay open until 8pm. Preliminary results are announced at 8pm, projecting the two candidates who have got the highest number of votes and will therefore go into the second round on April 24th.

