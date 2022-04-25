BREAKING: Paris police shoot dead two in car

The vehicle was driving against traffic and sped towards to the officers, who were forced to open fire, according to the same police source.
The incident happened on the Pont-Neuf in the heart of the city, and early reports say that police attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving the wrong way.
According to French media, the two occupants of the car died at the scene while a third person was injured.
At 1am the scene around the bridge was still cordoned off. An investigating magistrate is expected at the scene while the police watchdog the Inspection générale de la police nationale (IGPN) is also involved, as is standard in an officer shooting.
