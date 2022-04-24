Macron victory in France – what happens next?

8pm

Projected results are in – Macron wins by 58.2 percent, Le Pen 41.8 percent.

This is not the final result, it’s based on early results from carefully selected sample polling stations, but the method is generally considered very accurate at predicting the winner.

Several different polling organisations produce these polls, so there will be slightly different results coming in as the evening goes on. The results are also updated through the night until the Interior Ministry provides the final, official count on Monday morning.

Although it’s likely that the final scores will change by a couple of percent, it’s unlikely to affect the outcome.

7.50

The US embassy has taken the step of warning its nationals in France about the potential for protests on Sunday night after the results of the election are announced.

A tweet reads: “Demonstration Alert / French Elections: On Sunday April 24, spontaneous gatherings in cities throughout France after 8pm could potentially turn violent. Other protests expected over the weekend with potential for riots. Avoid protest areas.”

Demonstration Alert / French Elections: On Sunday April 24, spontaneous gatherings in cities throughout France after 8pm could potentially turn violent. Other protests expected over the weekend with potential for riots. Avoid protest areas. For details -> https://t.co/ZyuCASaTTX pic.twitter.com/bjRlr3hqjh — U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) April 22, 2022

The tweet is likely to be a simple precautionary warning given that protests occurred in 2017 after the results were announced, rather than an alert based on specific intelligence.

7.45

Just 15 minutes to go now until we get the projected results . . .

Here’s a look back to the 1981 election, when French TV stations decided to use computer graphics to announce the winner. It’s fair to say that such graphics were still very much in their infancy.

French election night, 1981: French people learned who their president would be through a computer graphic of the winner's face that came onto the screen line by line. A brief moment of added tension, as both of the candidates were bald https://t.co/gieYfxw7qr pic.twitter.com/Ik7ZZAJa8r — Neil Warner (@NeilWarner_) April 24, 2022

7.20

If Le Pen wins, she will make history as the first female president of France. If Macron wins, he too will get an entry in the history books, it’s not a ‘first ever’ but he will become the first incumbent president in 20 years to be re-elected for a second term, and only the fourth president of the Fifth Republic to be re-elected.

READ ALSO Why do French presidents rarely get re-elected?

Macron got his own ‘first’ back in 2017 when he became the youngest French president ever, at the age of 39.

7.15

If Le Pen wins, her team has briefed that she will take part in a bus parade through Paris – driving through the capital’s streets at the head of a parade of the 13 coaches that have carried her campaign teams around the country.

7pm

Polling stations have now closed in most of France, but the big cities have the option to stay open until 8pm, and most of them have taken that option.

Counting now begins in the polling stations that have closed. Certain stations have been selected by polling organisations to provide an early projected vote – they’re carefully picked to be a representative sample of urban, rural, elderly and young demographics and representing various political strongholds.

Once the first 100, 200 or 400 votes are counted – depending on the size of the commune – they are phoned through to various polling organisations who use them to compile the 8pm results.

Exit polls are not taken in France and it is illegal to publish any result before 8pm French time.

Some overseas organisations do publish results before 8pm, but these are generally pretty inaccurate.

The French electoral commission says: “The Commission des sondages [polling commission] has obtained assurances from the eight main polling institutes (BVA, Elabe, Harris Interactive, Ifop, Ipsos, Kantar, Odoxa and OpinionWay) that none of them will conduct exit polls. As a result, any reference on polling day to such polls can only be the result of rumours or manipulation and therefore no credit should be given to them.”

6.30

Both Macron and Le Pen are now back in Paris after voting in different towns in northern France earlier today. Macron is at the Elysée and will join his campaign team at the Champ de Mars later, Le Pen has travelled from her party HQ to join campaigners in the Pavillion d’Armenonville.

And if you like your voting with a romantic vibe, this polling station in Aveyron, south west France, had votes by candle-light.

It was actually because there was a power cut in the village of Comprégnac, reports local paper Midi Libre.

#presidentielles2022 🕯Le village de Comprégnac (#Aveyron) est privé d’électricité depuis samedi 16h, le bureau de vote est éclairé par un cierge pic.twitter.com/LpGEIystBk — Midi Libre Millau Sud-Aveyron (@MidiLibreMillau) April 24, 2022

6pm

The far-right figure Florian Philippot was stopped for speeding on his way to vote, according to French daily Le Parisien. The newspaper reported that the car he was travelling in was snapped going between 170km/h and 180km/h on the A4 motorway on Sunday morning, while heading to Forbach, Moselle, to vote.

Because of the excessive speed, gendarmes immediately confiscated the licence of his driver and he was left stranded at a service station.

Philippot is a former close confidante of Le Pen who has emerged as one of the leaders of the anti-vax movement in France. He and defeated presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan have said they intend to field 500 candidates in the parliamentary elections, supported by Géneration Frexit.

5.45

Emmanuel Macron’s team, who greeted the first round results in the exhibition centre at Porte de Versailles, have this time set up camp on the Champ de Mars, right underneath the Eiffel Tower. If he wins, Macron will make his victory speech under the tower, clearly seeing no point in skimping on French symbolism.

Le Pen, on the other hand, is at her party HQ in the west of Paris.

Her team has set up camp at the posh events centre Pavillon d’Armenonville in the Bois de Boulogne. She’s expected to arrive at about 6.45pm, but thousands of journalists are already there – some of whom are already remarking on/complaining about the quality of refreshments on offer.

Mais contrairement au premier tour, on n’a pas encore mis les bouteilles de champagne dans les seaux à glaçons. @Le_Figaro #Presidentielle2022 pic.twitter.com/R0MtetVCjC — Océane Herrero (@Heroceane) April 24, 2022

5.30

Polling organisation Ipsos projects that the overall turnout will be 72 percent, just two percent lower than 2017 but following a general trend of falling turnout in elections.

Turnout in this election’s second round has been particularly keenly watched because of the large group of voters – 21 percent – who voted for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round. They had the potential to decide the election, but many had told pollsters that they would abstain in the second round.

Turnout figures so far suggest that most of them have in fact voted. However, turnout rates do include those people who went to the polling station but cast a vote blanc – a blank vote – and therefore voted for neither candidate.

Reader question: What is a vote blanc?

5.05

At 5pm the turnout across the country was 63.23 percent, slightly down on the 5pm turnout rate during the first round, which was 65 percent.

It follows the overall trend of falling turnout, at 5pm on the second round of voting in 2017 turnout was 65.3 percent, in 2012 it was 71.9 percent, in 2007 it was 65 percent and in 2002 it was 67.6 percent.

Voters have until 7pm to cast their ballot, unless they live in one of the big cities, in which case they have until 8pm.

5pm

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the third-placed candidate in the first round of voting, has voted and as he firmly told his supporters that “not a single vote” should be cast for Le Pen, we can probably assume that he cast his ballot for Macron.

He now has his eyes firmly set on the presidential elections, to be held in June, where he is hoping to make this party the dominant force in the French parliament, therefore forcing whoever wins the presidential election to name him as the Prime Minister.

Here’s just one of the slightly cruel jokes doing the rounds about Mélenchon being forced to watch a second round that he fairly narrowly failed to qualify for (first round voting was Macron 27.8 percent, Le Pen 23.1 percent, Mélenchon 21.9 percent).

4.45

The candidates and other high profile French politicians have been busy posting voting selfies on social media.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron voted this morning in Le Touquet, where they own a holiday home, and Marine Le Pen voted in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, in the constituency the she represents as an MP.

A voté ! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/Nm3YnrxBI1 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 24, 2022

Prime Minister Jean Castex is voting in Prades, near to the Spanish border, the town he was previously the mayor of. He has attracted a lot of criticism for taking a plane back to Paris after voting in Prades in round one of the election.

Here’s just one of many people pointing out that he could have either taken the train or voted par procuration (by proxy).

Tite pensée pour Jean Castex aujourd'hui, obligé de prendre un avion de ligne pour aller voter alors qu'il aurait pu prendre un Rafale… (ou faire une procuration) — Marty (@Martyconic) April 24, 2022

Preamble

Welcome to The Local’s live blog, covering the second round of the French presidential election.

Voting in some of France’s overseas territories has already closed, but in mainland France polling stations close at 7pm in most places, and 8pm in the large cities.

Counting then begins and we get a preliminary result, based on selected polling stations, at 8pm.

We’ll be following all the latest developments, the results, the reactions and of course trying to work out what it all means for France.

Here’s a more detailed guide to how the next hours will unfold – What time is the result and what happens next?

Here’s an explanation of how those 8pm results are calculated – How do the French produce such accurate early election results?

And here’s a look at France’s two-round system – Why do French elections normally have two rounds?

READ ALSO Why do the French rarely re-elect their presidents?