VIDEO: Why you need to visit Paris’ new bubble museum

Children and adults alike can bathe in the bubbles and balloons, check out the inflatable art exhibits and create their own ‘art’ by getting up close and personal with the items.
Creator Francesco Dobovich told AFP that the idea had come about from the difficulties of the past two years, when many forms of socialising were no longer possible.
He said: “The idea was to help people socialise in a new way, through art.
‘Through the balloon museum we want to make people happy and want to be creators of happiness.”
The Pop Air exhibition is at the Grade Halle at Parc de la Villette in Paris’ 19th arrondisement and runs until August 21st.
