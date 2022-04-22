French pharmacies report shortages of paracetamol

Many pharmacies are currently out of the 1,000mg capsules of Doliprane, but the medication is still available in 100mg capsules or in sachet or suppository form. Other paracetamol brands are also available.
The head of the pharmacists’ union told France Bleu radio station that stocks of the 1,000mg capsules will be replenished by June, but in the meantime there is plenty of supply in other forms.
Philippe Besset said: “There is currently pressure on supply linked to the high consumption due to the Covid epidemic and a flu epidemic at the same time.
“The Omicron variant of Covid sends few people to hospital but there are fevers and headaches that are relieved by paracetamol.
“This means that you can find some missing forms of paracetamol in the pharmacy but your pharmacist can advise you and there is no problem with getting hold of Doliprane.
“There is nothing to worry about.”
Manufacturer Sanofi says supplies of all forms will be back to normal by June.
In France over-the-counter medication such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and cold and flu remedies can only be purchased at a pharmacy.
