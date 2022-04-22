For members
Family-centred society: What it’s really like being a parent in France
From schools to food, behaviour to sports, being a parent in France has its own unique quirks - we asked dad-of-three James Harrington to explain what raising children here is really like (apparently French kids do throw food).
Published: 22 April 2022 14:40 CEST
Photo: Laurent Peignault / Unsplash
Reader Question: How do you contest a parking ticket in France?
Returned to your vehicle to find an unwelcome surprise from French officialdom on your windscreen? He’s what you need to know…
Published: 15 April 2022 13:03 CEST
