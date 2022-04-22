Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

From deadly wildfires to catastrophic floods, Europe is seeing the impact of the climate crisis with episodes of extreme weather only likely to increase in the coming years as average temperatures rise.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:32 CEST
Tourists watch from the roadside as dense smoke darkens the sky from reignited forest fires north of Grimaud, in the department of Var, southern France on August 18, 2021. - (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Europe endured record extreme weather in 2021, from the hottest day and the warmest summer to deadly wildfires and
flooding, the European Union’s climate monitoring service reported Friday.

While Earth’s surface was nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels last year, Europe saw an average increase of more than two degrees, a threshold beyond which dangerous extreme weather events become
more likely and intense, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

The warmest summer on record featured a heatwave along the Mediterranean rim lasting weeks and the hottest day ever registered in Europe, a blistering 48.8C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in Italy’s Sicily.

In Greece, high temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires described by the prime minister as the country’s “greatest ecological disaster in decades”.

Forests and homes across more than 8,000 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) were burned to the ground.

Front loaders work to move branches and uprooted trees near a bridge over the Ahr river in Insul, Ahrweiler district, western Germany, on July 28, 2021, weeks after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. – At least 180 people died when severe floods pummelled western Germany over two days in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents ahead of time. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

A slow-moving, low-pressure system over Germany, meanwhile, broke the record in mid-July for the most rain dumped in a single day.

The downpour was nourished by another unprecedented weather extreme, surface water temperatures over part of the Baltic Sea more than 5C above average.

Flooding in Germany and Belgium caused by the heavy rain — made far more likely by climate change, according to peer-reviewed studies — killed scores and caused billions of euros in damage.

As the climate continues to warm, flooding on this scale will become more frequent, the EU climate monitor has warned.

“2021 was a year of extremes including the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, flooding and wind droughts in western Europe,” C3S director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement.

“This shows that the understanding of weather and climate extremes is becoming increasingly relevant for key sectors of society.”     

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows damaged cars on a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

‘Running out of time’

The annual report, in its fifth edition, also detailed weather extremes in the Arctic, which has warmed 3C above the 19th-century benchmark — nearly three times the global average.

Carbon emissions from Arctic wildfires, mostly in eastern Siberia, topped 16 million tonnes of CO2, roughly equivalent to the total annual carbon pollution of Bolivia.

Greenland’s ice sheet — which along with the West Antarctic ice sheet has become the main driver of sea level rise — shed some 400 billion tonnes in mass in 2021.

The pace at which the world’s ice sheets are disintegrating has accelerated more than three-fold in the last 30 years.

“Scientific experts like the IPCC have warned us we are running out of time to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, referring to the UN’s science advisory panel.

“This report stresses the urgent necessity to act as climate-related extreme events are already occurring.”

ENVIRONMENT

France plans to ban paper till receipts from January

For many shoppers they're just pointless extra paper, but France's plan to phase out paper till receipts - the next phase of its far-reaching anti-waste laws - has run into some opposition.

Published: 20 April 2022 16:46 CEST
France plans to ban paper till receipts from January

The ending of handing out till receipts, part of France’s eco-friendly anti-waste law, is due to come into effect on January 1st, 2023, meaning that – unless it is needed as proof of purchase for guarantee or return purposes – till receipts will not be issued unless expressly requested.

However, associations including the Conseil national de la consommation (CNC), la CSF, Familles de France, Familles rurales, and l’UFC-Que choisir are urging a rethink, calling for the text of the bill, voted through in February 2020, to be modified so that customers are expressly offered a receipt, giving them the choice over whether to take it or not.

The rule on paper til receipts is the third phase in France’s far reaching Loi relative à la lutte contre le gaspillage et à l’économie circulaire (law on anti-waste and towards a circular economy).

Measures already in force from phases one and two include bans on single-use plastics such as coffee cups, limits on plastic packaging on food and restrictions on advertising.

READ ALSO How France’s anti-waste laws affect you

Scheduled for January 1st 2023 is a ban on disposable dishes in fast-food restaurants and the paper till receipt rule. Retailers will also be banned from destroying unsold products (apart from food) and will be required to give customers more information on the environmental impact of their purchases.

But the paper till receipts rule has run into some opposition – although many retailers have already adopted it without waiting for it to become law.

“At no time in the decree is it written that the seller must have the consent of the consumer for the printing or not of the receipt,” said Matthieu Robin, deputy director of studies of UFC Que Choisir. 

The associations are concerned that ending the routine printing out of receipts would deprive consumers ‘of the chance to assert their rights’, he added, listing the right to return out-of-date goods, or exchange a faulty garment, or the legal guarantees that come with certain non-food purchases.

The Fédération du commerce et de la distribution (FCD), which represents most major retailers in France has a different take.

“The decree does not go into detail. But it’s a measure that we’ve been talking about for over two years and, in our stores, payment terminals will be reconfigured by our service providers,” Philippe Joguet, director of responsabilité sociale et environnementale at the FCD, said. 

He explained that, for payments made by credit card, which represent more than 60 percent of purchases, the terminal will include a display on the screen so that the customer can decide whether to receive a receipt. 

And for the other means of payment, the cashier will ascertain the customer’s wish.

