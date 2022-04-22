7 of the best Macron memes from the French election campaign

One photo in particular has sparked widespread interest – and even international media coverage – and it’s from Macron’s personal photographer Soazig de la Moissonnière.

She has been posting regular sequences of ‘behind the scenes on the election trail’ images on her Instagram account, including Macron’s recent election rally in Marseille. In among images of Macron preparing for his speech, running on stage and greeting the crowd was one of him relaxing after the event was over.

Slumped on a sofa with his shirt open to the waist (well, it’s hot in Marseille), the image caught the attention of social media.

Photo: Soazig de la Moissonnière via Instagram

Combined with other images of Macron – including that ‘Zelensky’ hoodie photo from earlier in the campaign – the image quickly became a meme circulating on Twitter.

There are dozens of these circulating as people fill in their own jokes and comparisons.

The Financial Times’s chief features writer Henry Mance gave us this scarily accurate portrayal of a journalist’s life. Freelances, in particular, will recognise this all too well.

pitching article

reporting article

writing article

tweeting about article pic.twitter.com/rX9BDFiQtj — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 20, 2022

And Nicolas Quenel compared and contrasted the daily lives of journalists in different areas of the media – print journalist, radio journalist, web journalist and TV journalist.

-Le journaliste de presse écrite

-Le journaliste radio

-Le journaliste web

-Le journaliste TV pic.twitter.com/9jDKKII6iE — Nicolas Quénel (@NicolasQuenel) April 20, 2022

Here’s one for classicists…

Macron as the Poetic Works of Ovid…#ClassicsMemes pic.twitter.com/jgPeOXu8KM — Dr Crom (@DocCrom) April 22, 2022

But it’s not just Macron’s chest-hair that has been gaining attention, many also remarked on his ‘bored’ face during the live TV debate with Marine Le Pen.

According to the strict rules of the debate, each candidate had a set time to lay out their policies on a certain area, before their opponent could challenge them.

Both candidates engaged in a little ‘non verbal campaigning’ but using facial expressions and body language to show that they disagreed with what the other was saying.

Macron’s bored expression sparked many comparisons, including this from professor, author and columnist Olivier Babeau who tweeted “when your Tinder date talks without stopping and the evening is going to be a long one”.

Quand ta date Tinder parle sans arrêt et que la soirée s’annonce longue, longue. pic.twitter.com/Wk6yaVJyAp — Olivier Babeau (@OlivierBabeau) April 21, 2022

Another Twitter user hit the nail on the head, with this picture of Macron making notes during the debate. He really did look that bored at times on Wednesday that we could believe he was writing a shopping list (milk, onions, cereal, butter).

And Emma James wasn’t the only one to wonder about his body language.

Loving the body language in this debate. This is Macron’s “oh Lordy.. she’s got 3 minutes to talk now” face. #Debat2022 #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/VOONt4fgrc — Emma James (@jmojames) April 20, 2022

And you know you’ve made it when you’re the subject of a sketch on a US TV chat show – here’s host Jimmy Fallon paying, erm, tribute to Macron’s new look in song. Enjoy!