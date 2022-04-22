Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

7 of the best Macron memes from the French election campaign

The 2022 French presidential election campaign has been a fairly dour affair - elections usually are - but a recent images of candidate Emmanuel Macron during his TV debate with opponent Marine Le Pen, and relaxing with shirt unbuttoned has given rise to some much-needed smiles.

Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

One photo in particular has sparked widespread interest – and even international media coverage – and it’s from Macron’s personal photographer Soazig de la Moissonnière.

She has been posting regular sequences of ‘behind the scenes on the election trail’ images on her Instagram account, including Macron’s recent election rally in Marseille. In among images of Macron preparing for his speech, running on stage and greeting the crowd was one of him relaxing after the event was over.

Slumped on a sofa with his shirt open to the waist (well, it’s hot in Marseille), the image caught the attention of social media.

Photo: Soazig de la Moissonnière via Instagram

Combined with other images of Macron – including that ‘Zelensky’ hoodie photo from earlier in the campaign – the image quickly became a meme circulating on Twitter.

There are dozens of these circulating as people fill in their own jokes and comparisons.

The Financial Times’s chief features writer Henry Mance gave us this scarily accurate portrayal of a journalist’s life. Freelances, in particular, will recognise this all too well.

And Nicolas Quenel compared and contrasted the daily lives of journalists in different areas of the media – print journalist, radio journalist, web journalist and TV journalist.

Here’s one for classicists…

But it’s not just Macron’s chest-hair that has been gaining attention, many also remarked on his ‘bored’ face during the live TV debate with Marine Le Pen.

According to the strict rules of the debate, each candidate had a set time to lay out their policies on a certain area, before their opponent could challenge them.

Both candidates engaged in a little ‘non verbal campaigning’ but using facial expressions and body language to show that they disagreed with what the other was saying. 

Macron’s bored expression sparked many comparisons, including this from professor, author and columnist Olivier Babeau who tweeted “when your Tinder date talks without stopping and the evening is going to be a long one”.

Another Twitter user hit the nail on the head, with this picture of Macron making notes during the debate. He really did look that bored at times on Wednesday that we could believe he was writing a shopping list (milk, onions, cereal, butter).

And Emma James wasn’t the only one to wonder about his body language.

And you know you’ve made it when you’re the subject of a sketch on a US TV chat show – here’s host Jimmy Fallon paying, erm, tribute to Macron’s new look in song. Enjoy! 

POLITICS

Why do the French hate Macron so much?

Over the last five years, French President Emmanuel Macron has inspired a rare form of hostility even in a country that is famous for loving to hate its leaders.

Published: 22 April 2022 15:23 CEST
Why do the French hate Macron so much?

His polarising effect on voters has sparked myriad media articles, books and countless TV debates, none more so than during the violent “yellow vest” protests against him in 2018-19.

“There’s a sort of hatred that he concentrates that we’d never encountered before,” veteran journalist Nicolas Domenach, who has written a second book on the 44-year-old, told AFP.

“It’s something that has been present throughout his term in office and comes to the surface quite brutally,” added the co-author of “Macron: Why So Much Hatred?”

Only ex-president Charles de Gaulle inspired such visceral rejection by part of the population while in power, Domenach said, mainly because he granted independence to Algeria in 1962, which was viewed by critics as a betrayal.

Yet so far, an average of polls shows Macron him with a narrow lead of 55 percent versus 45 percent for Le Pen going into Sunday’s vote.

Some have theorised that Macron’s “top of the class” persona rubs some people up the wrong way, as does his uncompromising way of talking and intensely centralised style of governing.

His association with finance and business thanks to a stint at the Rothschild bank, coupled with his schooling in top universities, also make him elitist in the eyes of many.

This was reinforced by major gaffes early in his term such as when he told an unemployed gardener he could simply “cross the road” and find him a job.

“He crystallises a sort of class hatred that is very deeply rooted in French society,” said historian Jean Garrigues, who is researching the role of hatred in politics for a new book.

“He appears to some as an almost archetypical example of the privileged and elite classes, the French of the rich,” he told AFP.

Protests against Macron have regularly seen a return of the imagery of the ultimate class conflict: the 1789 French Revolution that saw the monarchy deposed and king Louis XVI beheaded.

Effigies of Macron have been guillotined in public, while pictures of his face were stuck atop spikes during some “yellow vest” marches.

“There was a revolutionary dimension to it, a spirit of insurrection,” Igor Maquet, a veteran of the “yellow vest” protests in Nantes, western France, told AFP.

Le Pen, despite coming from a far more privileged and Parisian background than her opponent, has sought to portray herself as a voice of the downtrodden.

But while Macron might be repellent for some, he scores much better than Le Pen in polls on other crucial measures such as perceptions of competency and having the stature of a president.

With her background in France’s xenophobic far right, Le Pen meanwhile is seen as “worrying” by as much as half the population, polls suggest.

Macron’s aides and friends have always been exasperated by his image, which they say contrasts with the charming and good-natured person they know in private.

“Macron loves people,” a senior MP told AFP recently, adding that the president and his wife Brigitte were bothered by the “gap” between his real personality and his political persona.

“He has huge ability to be empathetic but he still has this damned image of arrogance,” the MP added on condition of anonymity.

Macron himself theorised before being elected that the French were “regicidal monarchists” who loved electing a king-like president only to reject them.

“French political culture is extremely violent,” he told Le Point magazine last week. “I am very clear-eyed about that.”

