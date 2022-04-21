Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PODCAST: Why France will remain divided whoever wins Sunday’s election

With the big debate over and the final polling day just days away, The Local's Talking France podcast is back to take a final look at all the latest from the presidential elections.

Published: 21 April 2022 15:25 CEST
Image: The Local

Ben McPartland spoke to our veteran political columnist John Lichfield to get his analysis of the head-to-head TV debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

He told us: “Macron was surprisingly aggressive. He didn’t land a knockout punch but then he didn’t really need to, the momentum of the campaign is with him now.”

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple or HERE.

And The Local France’s editor Emma Pearson takes us through what happens on polling day on Sunday – and then what happens in the days immediately after, whether Macron or Le Pen wins, and then looks ahead to the parliamentary elections in June.

We’re answering questions from our readers – including a question from Ellen who asked whether it’s possible to vote in the second round if you haven’t voted in round one. 

And as ever we’re taking a look at some of the French vocabulary around the election, and discussing whether there’s really a market for a reality TV show based around a house-share between Macron and the far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon. 

To listen to all the episodes of Talking France, click here.

POLITICS

Leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal urge French to vote for Macron

The leaders of Germany, Portugal and Spain on Thursday urged France to back centrist President Emmanuel Macron against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections this weekend, in a highly unusual intervention in the domestic politics of a fellow EU state.

Published: 21 April 2022 14:17 CEST
The run-off vote on Sunday is “for us not an election like others,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez wrote in the Le Monde daily

France faces a “choice between a democratic candidate… and a candidate of the extreme right who openly joins ranks with those who attack our liberty and democracy,” they said.

They expressed hope the French will choose a France that has been a “beacon of democracy”.

“It is this France that is also on the ballot paper on April 24th,” they said.

The three leaders said that populists and extreme right figures across Europe had turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “ideological and political model and echoed his nationalist claims.”

Le Pen met Putin in the Kremlin in 2017 and accepted Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, while her party also took a loan from a Russian-Czech bank.

She has since changed her tone and condemned the invasion, a stance she repeated on Wednesday night’s TV debate with Macron.

But the three leaders said: “We should not forget it, even if these politicians now try to take their distance from the Russian aggressor.”

