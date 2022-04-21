PODCAST: Why France will remain divided whoever wins Sunday’s election

Ben McPartland spoke to our veteran political columnist John Lichfield to get his analysis of the head-to-head TV debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

He told us: “Macron was surprisingly aggressive. He didn’t land a knockout punch but then he didn’t really need to, the momentum of the campaign is with him now.”

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple or HERE.

And The Local France’s editor Emma Pearson takes us through what happens on polling day on Sunday – and then what happens in the days immediately after, whether Macron or Le Pen wins, and then looks ahead to the parliamentary elections in June.

We’re answering questions from our readers – including a question from Ellen who asked whether it’s possible to vote in the second round if you haven’t voted in round one.

And as ever we’re taking a look at some of the French vocabulary around the election, and discussing whether there’s really a market for a reality TV show based around a house-share between Macron and the far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

