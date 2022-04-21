Macron judged ‘most convincing’ in TV debate with Le Pen

The head-to-head debate between the two candidates in the second round of the French presidential debate was screened live to the nation and, as is tradition, most media organisations ran their own snap polls on who ‘won’.
An Elabe poll for TV station BFM and newspaper L’Express found that 59 percent of viewers said that Macron was more convincing during the debate.
Le Pen was judged most convincing by 39 percent of viewers, while two percent did not give an opinion.
Commentators posting on social media judged that Macron had the better grasp of detail and the technicalities of his policy, but at times appeared arrogant and patronising.
I doubt this evening's debate will change the polls as much as confirm the trends already in place. Macron has widened his lead over Le Pen since 1st-round voting on April 10th, and this will probably continue in the remaining days before the final vote on April 24th pic.twitter.com/Ukr4wM6UjX
— Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) April 20, 2022
Le Pen made it a point to show empathy for the struggles of ordinary French people, but at times appeared muddled and confused and confused about her policies.
5. Crucially, unclear whether debate will have changed minds of undecided.Those who find Macron arrogant may not have always appreciated his tone. Those who criticise Le Pen for extreme views may not have been reassured either. High levels of abstention possible. END (bonne nuit)
— Georgina Wright (@GeorginaEWright) April 20, 2022
Going into the debate Macron was leading the polls with an average lead of 56 percent to 44 percent, with three days to go until the second round of voting on Sunday, April 24th.
