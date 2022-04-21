Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Machin

Have you ever wondered who the mysterious Monsieur or Madame Machin is?

Published: 21 April 2022 11:02 CEST
Why do I need to know machin?

Because it’s French for … whatchamacallit, youknow … the whatsit.

Machin is one of those tremendous multi-purpose nouns – along the lines of truc, chose, fourbi, or bidule – that almost means what you need it to mean. Who doesn’t need to know a word like that?

It means gizmo, thingy, whatsit, youknow. And knowing it can spare your language blushes in all manner of situations without having to use truc all the time.

You can also use it when talking about someone whose name you have temporarily forgotten – similar to yer man, or whatsisname.

Use it like this

Donnez-moi ces machins – pass me those thingies

J’ai vu Monsieur Machin à la Poste, le mec qui travaille au bar – I saw whatsisname at the post office, the one who works at the bar

French expression of the Day: Le moral dans les chaussettes

Why your socks can be a crucial indicator of your state of happiness.

Published: 20 April 2022 10:52 CEST
Why do I need to know le moral dans les chaussettes?

Maybe you’re worried about money, the weather is cold or the boulangerie has run out of baguettes – you need something to describe how things are just getting you down.

What does it mean?

[Avoir] le moral dans les chaussettes means exactly what it says – [to have your] morale in your socks. And it describes the feeling that the daily grind is getting you down.

Le moral in French doesn’t refer to your personal morals or standards (that’s moralité or mœurs) it refers to your morale, or your mental state and level of happiness/contentment or unhappiness/discontent.

Someone who is in a good mood or is generally content with their lot is said to avoir le moral – they are filled with morale. 

At the other end of the good humour scale is having your morale down in the socks, ie at ground level.

Use it like this

Il avait le moral dans les chaussettes – he was in a funk

Franchement, Monsieur, ils ont le moral dans les chaussettes – Honestly, sir, they are not at all happy

