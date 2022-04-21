For members
MOVING TO FRANCE
France v Spain: which is the better place to move to?
Trying to decide to if you want to move to France or Spain? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 21 April 2022 14:48 CEST
Barcelona or Paris? Spain or France? Which country has the most to offer to new arrivals?" Photos: Kristina Spisakova/Pixabay, Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
For members
FRENCH PROPERTY
Hard work but totally worth it: 6 successful French property renovations
It's physically exhausting, expensive and complicated - but readers of The Local say that renovating a French property is all worth it in the end.
Published: 11 March 2022 11:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments