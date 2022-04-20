Read news from:
Word of the Day: Le moral dans les chaussettes

Why your socks can be a crucial indicator of your state of happiness.

Published: 20 April 2022 10:52 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know le moral dans les chaussettes?

Maybe you’re worried about money, the weather is cold or the boulangerie has run out of baguettes – you need something to describe how things are just getting you down.

What does it mean?

[Avoir] le moral dans les chaussettes means exactly what it says – [to have your] morale in your socks. And it describes the feeling that the daily grind is getting you down.

Le moral in French doesn’t refer to your personal morals or standards (that’s moralité or mœurs) it refers to your morale, or your mental state and level of happiness/contentment or unhappiness/discontent.

Someone who is in a good mood or is generally content with their lot is said to avoir le moral – they are filled with morale. 

At the other end of the good humour scale is having your morale down in the socks, ie at ground level.

Use it like this

Il avait le moral dans les chaussettes – he was in a funk

Franchement, Monsieur, ils ont le moral dans les chaussettes – Honestly, sir, they are not at all happy

Word of the Day: Vendredi saint

It's French for the religious holiday most of France doesn’t celebrate…

Published: 15 April 2022 10:23 CEST
Why do I need to know Vendredi saint?

Because it’s the French for one of the most important days on the Christian calendar, and a public holiday in many countries… but not in most of France.

What does it mean? 

Literally, it means ‘sainted (or blessed) Friday’. It’s the French term for Good Friday – the Friday before Easter and the day, according to Christians, that Jesus Christ was crucified.

We’ve written about it elsewhere, but while Good Friday is celebrated in countries around the world, in most of France it’s just another day.

Use it like this

Le Vendredi saint marque la crucifixion de Jésus – Good Friday marks the day of Jesus’ crucifixion

