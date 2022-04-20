Jailed Putin critic Navalny calls on France to vote for Macron

“I certainly, without hesitation, urge the people of France to vote for Emmanuel Macron on April 24th,” Navalny said in a thread on Twitter, posting both in French and English.
1/16A Russian political prisoner addressing the voters of France is quite ironic. But technically, I'm in jail due to a criminal complaint by a French company; I studied 🇫🇷 at university and wear a scarf whenever I come to Paris. France is close to my heart, so I'll give it a try
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 20, 2022
Navalny said he was “shocked” that Le Pen’s party received a €9 million loan from “Putin’s notorious money-laundering outfit”, the First Czech-Russian Bank.
“I don’t doubt for a minute that negotiations with these people and deals with them included a shadowy political part as well,” 45-year-old Navalny said.
“This is corruption. This is selling political influence to Putin.”
He said France was “close” to his heart and he felt he could address the French for a number of reasons.
1/18 Je me rends compte de l'ironie de la situation: un prisonnier politique russe s'adresse aux électeurs français. Mais techniquement, je suis en prison à cause d’une plainte déposée par une entreprise française.
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 20, 2022
“I’m in jail due to a criminal complaint by a French company,” he said, referring to French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.
In 2014, a Russian court found Navalny guilty of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of Yves Rocher in a ruling later declared “arbitrary” by the European Court of Human Rights.
He was handed a suspended sentence of three and a half years, but was ordered in 2021 to serve jail time.
“I will root for France, the French and EmmanuelMacron,” Navalny said on Twitter.
In 2020, Navalny survived a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, he blames on the Kremlin.
Last month a Russian court found him guilty of new charges of embezzlement and contempt of court and extended his sentence to nine years in a higher security prison.
Navalny and his team have published videos about the wealth of Russian elites, garnering millions of views on YouTube.
