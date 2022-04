Why do I need to know faire la tournée des grands-ducs?

Because there are never enough ways to say you’ve partied hard and expensively.

What does it mean?

It literally means ‘[To do a] tour of the Grand Dukes’, and it means that you partied like it was 1999, 2000 and 2001 all rolled into one.

Or, more accurately, like it was 1899 … After all, it refers to lavish parties thrown by wealthy members of the Russian nobility on their regular stays in Paris in the 19th century.

They liked to spend money travelling and partying in the great European capitals, especially in the City of Light, a popular destination for aristocrats at that time.

They went from cabaret to cabaret, bars, restaurants and stately pleasure domes, spending huge amounts of money.

Think ‘having a night on the town’, or ‘painting the town red’ and you get the general idea.

Use it like this

Elle fait la tournée des grands ducs – she is having a night on the town

Notre tournée des grands ducs commence ce soir chez Emma à 20 heures – our big night out starts at Emma’s at 8pm