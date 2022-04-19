Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Warning issued over French carte vitale scams

Residents of France who are registered in the French health system have been targeted in a scam relating to the carte vitale health card.

Published: 19 April 2022 13:47 CEST
Warning issued over French carte vitale scams
Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP

Scams arriving via email or text message are unfortunately a part of live in France, but the latest one doing the rounds relates to the carte vitale – the vital card for accessing State healthcare.

Numerous residents of France report being targeted by messages telling them either that their card needed renewing, or that their new card was ready and including a website link to click on.

The link then asked for credit card details to cover the cost of postage – these messages are not legitimate.

The French state health system Assurance maladie has issued a warning about this and similar scams, warning that you should never give out personal details such as ID, bank details or social security number over email or SMS.

Because the French health system works on a reimbursement model – you pay upfront for medical appointments and prescriptions and then the money is fully or partially reimbursed straight into your bank account – Assurance maladie already has bank details for registered users and will never need to ask for them. 

A spokesman said: “Assurance Maladie never asks for personal information (medical information, social security number or bank details) by e-mail outside the secure space of the Ameli account.

“All messages of this type are attempts at ‘phishing’.”

Renewing a carte vitale

The carte vitale allows you to access French state-funded healthcare, and if you have been a full-time resident in France for more than three months you are entitled to apply for one – here’s how.

Once you have the card, it does not need to be regularly renewed so there should be no need to apply for a new one.

If your card has been damaged, lost or stolen, you can request a new one be sent out. The simplest way to do this is via your online Ameli account – if you don’t have one, here’s how that works – or by contacting your local CPAM office by phone or in person. There is no charge for a new card to be sent out.

If you haven’t used your card for more than a year – ie you have had no doctor’s appointments, medical treatments or pharmacy prescriptions – you may be asked to reactivate the card, you can do this at a borne (card reader machine) in a pharmacy, or ask your pharmacist or doctor to do it for you. This does not require a new card.

If you’re travelling to another EU country you will need a Carte européenne d’assurance maladie (CEAM) in order to ensure that any medical treatment you need while abroad will be covered. These are also sent out free of charge, but the cards only last for two years and – annoyingly – there is no reminder sent out when your card expires, so it’s up to you to remember to order a new one.

Like the carte vitale, you can order one via Amelie or your local CPAM office. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Easter holiday traffic warning in France

There's a red level traffic warning for most of France on Friday, as people begin their getaways for the Easter long weekend, in many cases for the first time since 2019.

Published: 14 April 2022 14:13 CEST
Easter holiday traffic warning in France

French traffic service Bison Futé has classed the whole country as red – its second highest level, meaning traffic jams very likely – on Friday, while northern France will remain red on Saturday morning. 

Anyone who plans to travel is advised to leave before midday, and avoid motorways and crossing cities on Friday afternoon and evening.

Map: Bison Fute

There are particular alerts for the following routes;

  • A10 motorway between Orléans and Poitiers, from 4pm to 8pm
  • A11 between Paris and Le Mans, from 4pm to 9pm
  • A13 between Rouen and Caen, from 12pm to 8pm
  • A7 between Lyon and Marseille, from 11am to 9pm
  • A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Saint-Maximin, from 3pm to 8pm, from Cannes to Italy, from 7am to 8pm
  • A9 between Orange and Montpellier, from 11am to 9pm, from Montpellier to Narbonne, from 3pm to 9pm
  • A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 4pm to 8pm
  • A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 4pm to 8pm
  • Access to Italy through the Mont Blanc tunnel will also be very difficult at the beginning of the day, before 7am and between 6pm and 8pm.

In northern France, particularly in Brittany and all routes towards Channel ports, the red alert remains in place until lunchtime on Saturday. The rest of the country is on an orange alert – traffic jams expected – on Saturday.

Map: Bison Fute

Friday is not a public holiday in France (except in the Alsace-Lorraine area) so most people will be making their holiday getaway later on Friday.

The following warnings are in place for Saturday;

  • A11 between Paris and Le Mans, from 10am to 8pm
  • A13 between Rouen and Caen, from 10am to 8pm
  • N12 Rennes and Saint-Brieuc, from 11am to 6pm
  • N157 between Laval and Rennes, from 11am to 5pm
  • A7 between Lyon and Orange, from 8am to 8pm and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 10am to 8pm
  • A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Saint-Maximin, from 11am to 7pm, from Cannes to Italy, from 10am to 8pm
  • A9 between Orange and Béziérs, from 10am to 5pm
  • A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 11am to 5pm
  • Access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205), sustained traffic from 9am to 1pm (waiting time greater than 30 minutes), says Bison Futé.

If you’re travelling through or from Paris on Saturday, the advice is to travel before 8am.

Easter Monday is a public holiday in France, so some people will be returning home from the long weekend on Monday afternoon and evening.

However, as many schools remain on holiday through the week, the traffic is not expected to be as severe in the return direction.

An orange travel warning is in place for the whole country, with drivers advised to expect congestion on motorways in the later afternoon and evening. 

The weather over the Easter weekend is forecast to be mild, sunny and spring-like.

As Easter 2020 took place during the lockdown, and Easter 2021 happened when most shops, bars and restaurants were still closed, this will be the first Easter break that many people have enjoyed for three years. 

SHOW COMMENTS