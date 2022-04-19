Read news from:
JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Macron will win the French election – and then his real problems begin

Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron is widely tipped to win the second round of the French elections. But, argues John Lichfield, the fragmentation of the French vote into three 'tribes' means that he faces a very difficult five years at the head of an increasingly divided country.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

There are two ways (at least) of viewing the second round of France’s presidential election on Sunday.

Some commentators see a confrontation of “bloc versus bloc”; of people versus elites; of anti-System versus System. They imagine that it will be a battle between an anti-Macron front and an anti-Le Pen front.

They are wrong, luckily.

If you combine the votes for all “anti-system” candidates of both Right and Left in the first round you reach 58.7 percent of the total. How could Emmanuel Macron be re-elected this weekend if the “anti-system” voters were a coherent, political force? He would not have a chance.

As it stands, the opinion polls give Macron a lead of between 9 and 12 points. How can that be?

The answer is that “bloc versus bloc”, “people versus elites” is an incomplete and misleading description of the French electoral battlefield.

I have been arguing for months – in this column and elsewhere – that the old French Right-Left system has mutated into a  muddled pattern of three broad tribes: the scattered Left and the Greens; a pro-European, consensual Centre; and a nationalist-populist, anti-migrant and anti-European Right.

I thought that these three blocs would become clearly defined and maybe develop party structures in time for the next presidential election in 2027. I was wrong. Events have moved much more rapidly.

If you assemble the first-round votes along my new fault lines, France divided on April 10th into three, almost equal parts. The six candidates of the Left got 32.2 percent; Macron’s Centre and the Valérie Pécresse rump of the centre-right got 32.4 percent; the three candidates of the nationalist Right got 32.5 percent.

The remaining 3 percent went to the eccentric and egocentric Jean Lasalle, a man who defies all categorisation.

The geology of this new electoral landscape is unstable. The boundaries can be drawn in different ways. (Should all the remaining Pécresse be counted as part of the Centre?) Each camp or tribe is internally divided. Each tribe contains parts of the “elite” and parts of “the people”. 

Nonetheless, I believe that this “Tripartite” pattern is a more accurate and useful description of the politics of France in 2022 than People v Elites schema beloved of some French philosophers, politics professors and commentators.

The division into three broad tribes explain why Macron will win on Sunday. However much they may detest Macron, far more members of the Left/Green tribe will support the Centre than will vote for the Far Right. A big chunk will, of course, abstain or stay at home.

The People v The Elite obsession is not entirely an illusion. Marine Le Pen’s electorate is heavily weighted towards the poor and the struggling, the less educated and the unhappy. One in three low-income voters – 33.8 percent – cast a ballot for her on April 10th.  

The rest of the so-called “popular bloc” is more disparate: it is neither all “popular” nor really a bloc.

Le Pen’s far right rival Eric Zemmour appeals little to the suffering working class or the alienated rural voter. His electorate is dominated by a well-heeled and well-educated part of the “elite” which detests the pro-European and racially tolerant consensus.

Mélenchon’s electorate, both his core vote and his enlarged 22 percent broader Left vote on April 10th, is even more difficult to categorise. It contains many young people from “elite” backgrounds who have passionate left-wing, ecological and anti-racist opinions. It includes only one in four working class voters but two-thirds of all Muslim voters. It includes relatively few voters in rural areas or the outer, hard-scrabble suburbs.

Equally, the 41.3 percent “elite”  or Macron-dominated bloc includes 20 percent of working class voters.  His vote was less Metropolitan than it was in 2017. He did surprisingly well in parts of rural France.

In my own village in Normandy, where Le Pen topped the first-round poll in 2017, Macron came first on April 10th with just over 30 percent. That was a great surprise to me and that of most other local people I have spoken to.

There used to be a hidden Le Pen vote in rural France. Now it appears that there is a hidden Macron vote.

The three-way electoral split should, in theory, make for difficult parliamentary election for a newly re-elected President Macron in June. I doubt it. His one third of the popular vote, if it remains united, will benefit from the oddities of the parliamentary election system in which three or four candidates can fight the second round. Then the first-past-the-post wins.

Following the calamitous performance of Les Républicains and Pécresse, the Macron-dominated Centre is well-placed to swallow up much of what remains of the moderate, pro-European centre-right. If they can resolve their own quarrels, then Macron’s allies could get a working majority in the new parliament

The Left tribe, or collection of tribes, is now dominated by the hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon. They may scatter  once again before the parliamentary elections on June 12th and 19th. If the Left does manage some kind of electoral alliance, it could win a biggish chunk of seats in the new National Assembly.

The Far Right seems irreconcilably divided between its Le Pen and Zemmour wings. If they run separately in the assembly elections – as seems inevitable – they will underperform badly.

Conclusion…

 Macron will be re-elected on Sunday. He will also get a parliamentary majority.

Wednesday evening’s televised debate may shift his winning margin, upwards or downwards a little. It won’t change the result.

Le Pen will do better in the debate this time. She could hardly do worse than she did in 2017. The fundamentals of her programme – on economy, on Europe, on climate change, on race and migration – are just as incoherent and dishonest as they were five years ago. 

If Macron teases out the contradictions (without being too aggressive) he should go on to win on Sunday by an eight to ten point margin.

And then his troubles will begin. The new political landscape means that two-thirds of all voters still regard him as an upstart and an interloper.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

France’s presidential rivals ready for high-stakes TV debate

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen returned to campaigning for the French presidency ahead of this week's key prime-time debate before the weekend's second-round run-off vote.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:00 CEST
France's presidential rivals ready for high-stakes TV debate

The two rivals held low-key events after a brief Easter pause before Wednesday’s face-off, when the centrist Macron will defend his record over the past five years against his combative far-right rival.

It will be a rematch of their debate in 2017, when the same two finalists clashed at the same stage of the campaign. Analysts say that match was handily won by Macron, who was making his first-ever run for public office.

Le Pen, making her third attempt for the presidency, insists she is better prepared this time around.

READ ALSO Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?

“I’m very confident, and I think I’m going to win,” the Rassemblement national candidate said while posing for selfies with well-wishers at the sunlit village square in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge in Normandy, northern France.

“I hope this debate is carried out calmly… I hope it won’t be what I’ve been hearing for the past week, a series of insults, fake news and excesses,” she said.

Opinion polls have suggested for weeks that Macron has the edge. On Monday, an Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey of voter intentions had him winning by 56 percent. Ifop had him winning with 54.5 percent.

But allowing for margins of error, Macron knows there is no room for complacency. Polls have underestimated the results of far-right candidates in the past – most notably in 2002, when Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie Le Pen reached the presidential run-off against Jacques Chirac.

Macron’s supporters – and Macron himself – were at pains to stress that nothing was in the bag.

In an interview with France 5 television Monday evening, Macron recalled the shock results that saw Donald Trump win the US presidency and Britain’s exit from the European Union approved.

“So if you want to avoid the unthinkable or something that repulses you, choose for yourself,” he said.

Reassure everybody
Macron took aim at Le Pen’s proposal to hold constitutional referendums on tougher immigration laws; on her plan for “national priority” for French citizens for jobs and welfare benefits; and her backing for citizens’ initiatives to propose and vote on legislation.

“She is implying that once elected, she believes she’s above the Constitution since she can decide not to respect it by changing the rules,” he told France Culture radio in an interview broadcast Monday.

But instead of focusing on immigration and the threat of Islamist extremism, Le Pen has insisted mainly on her plans to tackle rising prices, a key element of her strategy of presenting a more moderate face to voters.

Her team has played down in particular a proposed ban on the Islamic headscarf in public places, Le Pen acknowledging that it was a “complex problem” that would require parliamentary debate, and that “I’m not obstinate.”

Le Pen also hit back at a report that the European Union’s anti-corruption body OLAF had accused her and senior colleagues of embezzling more than €600,000 of EU funds during their time as MEPs.

“Low blows from the European Union, just a few days from the second round, I know all about them and I think the French aren’t stupid,” she said, adding that “I absolutely deny these allegations, which I wasn’t even aware of.”

Russian roulette
Polls suggest that up to a quarter of the French electorate might not vote at all on Sunday, and much will also depend on the decisions of the millions of leftwing supporters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished in a close third place in the first round on April 10th.

The results of a survey published on Sunday carried out by Mélenchon’s France Insoumise party suggested that only a third of those who voted for him will back Macron to block a far-right presidency under Le Pen.

The rest preferred to return a blank or spoiled ballot, or simply to stay home on voting day next Sunday.

Mélenchon is poised to loom large on the left ahead of parliamentary elections in June in which Macron is hoping to renew a majority if re-elected.

He has pointedly refused to urge voters to back Macron, saying only that “not a single vote” should go to Le Pen.

Christophe Castaner, the leader of Macron’s Republic on the Move (LREM) group in parliament, attempted to play down the significance of the survey. But he also warned: “Not to choose, is to accept you are playing Russian roulette.”

