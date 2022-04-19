Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

EXPLAINED: Le Pen, the French elections and an EU embezzlement scandal

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, her father and a number of former colleagues have been accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of euros in public money during their time as MEPs, French investigative journalism side Mediapart reports.

Published: 19 April 2022 10:40 CEST
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on the campaign trail.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on the campaign trail. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

What are the allegations?

The EU’s anti-Fraud office sent a 116-page report to the French courts implicating Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen, three other MEPs – her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, Louis Aliot and Bruno Gollnisch – as well as the far-right parliamentary group Europe des nations et Liberties (ENL) of embezzling more than €615,000 in public money.

The report said that Le Pen herself should repay nearly €137,000 it said she ‘misappropriated’ during her time as an MEP.

The gist of the allegations is that Le Pen and her party spent EU money on domestic campaigning in France.  

Are these new claims?

No. It’s just the first we’ve heard about them. The investigation was opened in 2016 and Le Pen answered an official questionnaire in March last year, her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut told AFP.

They relate to her time as an MEP – since 2017 she has been an MP in the French parliament.

Wasn’t she already involved in an EU expenses scandal?

That was a different case.

Le Pen was implicated in an investigation over suspicions of employing fictional party assistants in the European Parliament, and ordered to pay back about €339,000 – of which she had some €24,000 held back from her MEP salary. The remainder, Mediapart says, remains unpaid.

This new sum – of which she is accused of being personally liable for nearly €137,000 – is on top of that.

The European Parliament has already recovered nearly €800,000 from Gollnisch and Jean-Marie Le Pen in connection with the fictional assistants scandal. The founder of the FN had nearly €300,000 seized from his salary and then from his pension.

So, what does the investigation say?

The report is unequivocal, Mediapart reports. It says the evidence is sufficient “to give rise to criminal proceedings against the former members of parliament […] for the fraudulent acts they committed to the detriment of the Union’s budget.” 

Fraud, forgery, breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds for national or personal political purposes, over-invoicing, and even fictitious services for the benefit of companies often gravitating around various far-right groups associated with the Front National (FN, the RN’s predecessor), as well as “conflicts of interest”, were all mentioned.

Any specifics?

According to the report, more than €23,000 of promotional merchandise was billed to the Parliament in 2014 but was intended to be distributed to the then Front National’s congress in Lyon. 

Le Pen and her father each billed the European Parliament €5,000 for the creation of official EU websites that never appeared.

And, the report alleges that – according to a whistleblower – Le Pen charged €5,000 for hotel and travel expenses of 13 members of her entourage during a symposium on European regions in 2010, but used the meeting to prepare for the party’s presidential elections. 

What does Le Pen say?

“So the dirty tricks of the European Union, a few days before the second round. I am very used to that and I think that the French are absolutely not fooled,” she said while on a campaign trip to Normandy.

“I obviously absolutely contest these accusations, of which I was not aware, which already poses a problem in terms of the rule of law, of which I have not been provided with any proof, any element, despite the requests that I amde” added the candidate of the National Rally – apparently contradicting her own lawyer, who had said she had responded to questions last year.

It’s the same theme from her entourage, too. “The French people will not be fooled by the attempts of the European Union and the European institutions” to “interfere in the presidential campaign and harm Marine Le Pen,” RN president Jordan Bardella told Le Grand Rendez-Vous on Europe 1 and CNews, on Sunday, April 17th. 

“A crooked move, lies, and verbal violence. I think the Macron team is so nervous that they are ready for anything. The EU is coming to the rescue of its little soldier,” RN spokesman Laurent Jacobelli responded on RMC.

What happens now?

The European Parliament now intends to “proceed for the recovery of the sums unduly paid”, AFP reported one official as saying. 

Why does this matter?

The European Parliament’s efforts to reclaim the funds is likely to take time, but the allegations may have an impact on the French presidential race.

Allegations of impropriety are – as they should be – a serious matter for politicians, and the timing, days before the second round of France’s presidential election could scarcely be worse for their candidate at the start of a crucial week – hence the ‘conspiracy’ attack line from RN high-ups. 

Set against that, Le Pen has long been hostile to the EU (although, like many other anti-EU politicians that has not stopped her taking large amounts of money from the institution) so her core vote may not be particularly upset at the though of the EU losing money to her. 

Polls suggest Emmanuel Macron holds a crucial lead heading into the final days of campaigning, but this election race has been much closer than supporters would be comfortable with, especially as their candidate has been distracted by issues other than campaigning. 

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Macron will win the French election – and then his real problems begin

Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron is widely tipped to win the second round of the French elections. But, argues John Lichfield, the fragmentation of the French vote into three 'tribes' means that he faces a very difficult five years at the head of an increasingly divided country.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:30 CEST
OPINION: Macron will win the French election - and then his real problems begin

There are two ways (at least) of viewing the second round of France’s presidential election on Sunday.

Some commentators see a confrontation of “bloc versus bloc”; of people versus elites; of anti-System versus System. They imagine that it will be a battle between an anti-Macron front and an anti-Le Pen front.

They are wrong, luckily.

If you combine the votes for all “anti-system” candidates of both Right and Left in the first round you reach 58.7 percent of the total. How could Emmanuel Macron be re-elected this weekend if the “anti-system” voters were a coherent, political force? He would not have a chance.

As it stands, the opinion polls give Macron a lead of between 9 and 12 points. How can that be?

The answer is that “bloc versus bloc”, “people versus elites” is an incomplete and misleading description of the French electoral battlefield.

I have been arguing for months – in this column and elsewhere – that the old French Right-Left system has mutated into a  muddled pattern of three broad tribes: the scattered Left and the Greens; a pro-European, consensual Centre; and a nationalist-populist, anti-migrant and anti-European Right.

I thought that these three blocs would become clearly defined and maybe develop party structures in time for the next presidential election in 2027. I was wrong. Events have moved much more rapidly.

If you assemble the first-round votes along my new fault lines, France divided on April 10th into three, almost equal parts. The six candidates of the Left got 32.2 percent; Macron’s Centre and the Valérie Pécresse rump of the centre-right got 32.4 percent; the three candidates of the nationalist Right got 32.5 percent.

The remaining 3 percent went to the eccentric and egocentric Jean Lasalle, a man who defies all categorisation.

The geology of this new electoral landscape is unstable. The boundaries can be drawn in different ways. (Should all the remaining Pécresse be counted as part of the Centre?) Each camp or tribe is internally divided. Each tribe contains parts of the “elite” and parts of “the people”. 

Nonetheless, I believe that this “Tripartite” pattern is a more accurate and useful description of the politics of France in 2022 than People v Elites schema beloved of some French philosophers, politics professors and commentators.

The division into three broad tribes explain why Macron will win on Sunday. However much they may detest Macron, far more members of the Left/Green tribe will support the Centre than will vote for the Far Right. A big chunk will, of course, abstain or stay at home.

The People v The Elite obsession is not entirely an illusion. Marine Le Pen’s electorate is heavily weighted towards the poor and the struggling, the less educated and the unhappy. One in three low-income voters – 33.8 percent – cast a ballot for her on April 10th.  

The rest of the so-called “popular bloc” is more disparate: it is neither all “popular” nor really a bloc.

Le Pen’s far right rival Eric Zemmour appeals little to the suffering working class or the alienated rural voter. His electorate is dominated by a well-heeled and well-educated part of the “elite” which detests the pro-European and racially tolerant consensus.

Mélenchon’s electorate, both his core vote and his enlarged 22 percent broader Left vote on April 10th, is even more difficult to categorise. It contains many young people from “elite” backgrounds who have passionate left-wing, ecological and anti-racist opinions. It includes only one in four working class voters but two-thirds of all Muslim voters. It includes relatively few voters in rural areas or the outer, hard-scrabble suburbs.

Equally, the 41.3 percent “elite”  or Macron-dominated bloc includes 20 percent of working class voters.  His vote was less Metropolitan than it was in 2017. He did surprisingly well in parts of rural France.

In my own village in Normandy, where Le Pen topped the first-round poll in 2017, Macron came first on April 10th with just over 30 percent. That was a great surprise to me and that of most other local people I have spoken to.

There used to be a hidden Le Pen vote in rural France. Now it appears that there is a hidden Macron vote.

The three-way electoral split should, in theory, make for difficult parliamentary election for a newly re-elected President Macron in June. I doubt it. His one third of the popular vote, if it remains united, will benefit from the oddities of the parliamentary election system in which three or four candidates can fight the second round. Then the first-past-the-post wins.

Following the calamitous performance of Les Républicains and Pécresse, the Macron-dominated Centre is well-placed to swallow up much of what remains of the moderate, pro-European centre-right. If they can resolve their own quarrels, then Macron’s allies could get a working majority in the new parliament

The Left tribe, or collection of tribes, is now dominated by the hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon. They may scatter  once again before the parliamentary elections on June 12th and 19th. If the Left does manage some kind of electoral alliance, it could win a biggish chunk of seats in the new National Assembly.

The Far Right seems irreconcilably divided between its Le Pen and Zemmour wings. If they run separately in the assembly elections – as seems inevitable – they will underperform badly.

Conclusion…

 Macron will be re-elected on Sunday. He will also get a parliamentary majority.

Wednesday evening’s televised debate may shift his winning margin, upwards or downwards a little. It won’t change the result.

Le Pen will do better in the debate this time. She could hardly do worse than she did in 2017. The fundamentals of her programme – on economy, on Europe, on climate change, on race and migration – are just as incoherent and dishonest as they were five years ago. 

If Macron teases out the contradictions (without being too aggressive) he should go on to win on Sunday by an eight to ten point margin.

And then his troubles will begin. The new political landscape means that two-thirds of all voters still regard him as an upstart and an interloper.

