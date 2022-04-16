Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron talks up green credentials ahead of French election

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to put the environment at the heart of his government if he is re-elected next weekend, in a speech in southern France on Saturday designed to appeal to young and green-minded voters.

Published: 16 April 2022 18:38 CEST
Macron talks up green credentials ahead of French election
France's President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (C) gestures, surrounded by supporters, at the end of an election campaign meeting in Marseille, southern France on April 16, 2022, ahead of the second round of voting in France's presidential election. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Macron held a major rally in the port city of Marseille while his rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, visited a village west of Paris.

Polls show Macron stretching his lead over Le Pen, with a fresh survey on Saturday by Ipsos Sopra/Steria suggesting that Macron would triumph with 55.5 percent versus 44.5 percent for Le Pen. 

“I hear the anxiety that exists in a lot of our young people. I see young people, adolescents, who are fearful about the future of our planet,” Macron told the rally.

He said a “powerful message” had been sent in the first round of elections on April 10, when nearly eight million voters backed hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and his ecology-heavy programme.

 “It’s up to us to react and up to us to take action,” Macron said.

As well as promising to make France “the first major nation to abandon gas, oil and coal”, Macron said he would appoint a prime minister who would be formally tasked with “ecological planning”.

He also promised new investments in renewable technologies, energy-saving residential renovations and organic food production, while pledging crackdowns on air pollution and single-use plastics.

The speech was a clear pitch to the young and left-wing voters who backed Melenchon and other candidates in the first round and will be crucial in the second round on April 24.

Some of them are expected to back Macron, with others drifting to Le Pen or abstaining.

Extinction Rebellion activists hold placards with the logo at a protest in Paris

Activists from climate change action group Extinction Rebellion block Paris’ Grands Boulevards during a demonstration on April 16 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Several hundred activists from the Extinction Rebellion climate activist group blocked a main road in the centre of Paris on Saturday to denounce the “inaction” of French leaders.

“This world is dying. Let’s build the next one,” read one large banner held by protesters.

Protests
Le Pen meanwhile was touring the village of Saint Remy-sur-Avre, about an hour and half’s drive west of the capital, where she came top in last weekend’s first round. 

After hearing complaints about the loss of hospital beds and bus services locally, she promised to “govern the country like a mother, with common sense” and to defend “the most vulnerable”.

She has sought to moderate her image during campaigning this year, stressing her proposed solutions to rising living costs rather than her usual topics of immigration and Islam.

Protestors holds a banner reading ‘no to the far-right, for justice and equality’ during a demonstration ‘against racism and fascism’ near Marseille’s prefecture in southern France, on April 16, 2022. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

Rallies against the far-right were staged in around 30 cities on Saturday, attended by hundreds of people holding placards reading “No to racism”.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Thousands of people take part in anti-fascism protests across France

Le Pen has faced repeated questions this week about her proposed ban on the Islamic headscarf in public places, which she has said will be punished with fines by the police.

The 52-year-old mother-of-three admitted on Saturday it was a “complex problem” and would be discussed by parliament if she won.

But “we need to resolve the problem of women who are obliged to wear it under pressure from Islamists”, she said.

She has also sought to appeal to left-wing voters, who she will need in order to defeat Macron, a centrist who won the presidency standing in his first election in 2017.

“Come out and vote. We are speaking to all the French. We hold out a firm hand but one of friendship and respect,” she told a rally in the southern city of Avignon on Thursday evening.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PARIS

Demos against Macron, Le Pen and the health pass planned in Paris

This Saturday - the mid-point of the second round of the presidential election - will be marked by multiple demonstrations in Paris. Here's what is happening.

Published: 15 April 2022 14:26 CEST
Demos against Macron, Le Pen and the health pass planned in Paris

If you’re in central Paris over the weekend, expect to see at least one demo.

Anti far-right

The one that is expected to be the largest is a union-organisation demonstration against the far right.

Jointly organised by the League of Human Rights with several unions (CGT, FSE, FSU, FAGE, Unef) the protest is to express anger over the presence of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.

Numerous campaign and pressure groups have also said they will be attending this, including Greenpeace France, Osez le Féminisme, SOS Racisme, the Cimade, Marche des Solidarités, Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and 350.org.

A spokesman said: “The extreme right is once again present in the second round of the presidential election, with an unprecedented level of votes. We refuse to see it come to power.”

The demo starts at 2pm on Saturday at Place de la Nation, moving to Place de la République.

Organisers have also called for demonstrations across France.

A march in Marseille is set to start at the Vieux Port at 2pm on Saturday and a demonstration is to take place on Wednesday, April 20th, in front of the Strasbourg central campus law school with the aim of “making the voice of youth heard in the face of the Macron-Le Pen battle”.

Anti Macron

Not taking this lying down, the far right have organised a demonstration against Emmanuel Macron – Le Pen’s rival in the second round of the election on April 24th.

The demonstration is organised by Les Patriotes, a group headed by anti-vaxxer Florian Phillipott, who is a former member of Rassemblement National and remains close to Le Pen.

Organisers say the event is anti-Macron and will call on people to vote for his rival.

It starts at 3pm in Place Fontenoy in the 7th arrondissement. 

Anti health pass

The health pass has been scrapped for almost all venues in France, but a small group of ‘yellow vests’ are still protesting about it.

This demo will start at 11am in Place de l’Italie, moving to Place de la Nation, while a second anti-health pass march will follow the route of the anti far-right march, leaving at 1pm.

The anti-health pass protests have been happening every Saturday since last summer, but although they initially attracted tens of thousands of participants, in recent months the turnout has numbered no more than a couple of dozen.

Pro Ukraine

And finally a march showing solidarity with Ukraine against the Russian invasion will go in the opposite direction, starting at Place de la République and heading to Place de la Nation, on Saturday afternoon.

This has been a regular event since the invasion 50 days ago.

SHOW COMMENTS