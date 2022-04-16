IN PICTURES: Thousands of people take part in anti-fascism protests across France

There are several demonstrations taking place across France on Saturday, but this union-organisation protest had been expected to be the largest.
Jointly organised by the League of Human Rights with several unions (CGT, FSE, FSU, FAGE, Unef) the protest was organised to express anger over the presence of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.
The demo started at 2pm on Saturday at Place de la Nation, moving to Place de la République.
A spokesman said: “The extreme right is once again present in the second round of the presidential election, with an unprecedented level of votes. We refuse to see it come to power.”
Organisers had also called for demonstrations across France.
Member comments