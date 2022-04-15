For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
Reader Question: How do you contest a parking ticket in France?
Returned to your vehicle to find an unwelcome surprise from French officialdom on your windscreen? He’s what you need to know…
Published: 15 April 2022 13:03 CEST
A uniformed French police officer issues a parking ticket on a car in Lille. (Photo: Philippe Huguen / AFP)
For members
VISAS
Reader question: Does France do ‘golden visas’?
Many countries have a 'golden visa' option for people with a bit of money to sort out their residency status, but what is the situation in France?
Published: 15 April 2022 08:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments