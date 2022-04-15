Read news from:
Reader Question: How do you contest a parking ticket in France?

Returned to your vehicle to find an unwelcome surprise from French officialdom on your windscreen? He’s what you need to know…

Published: 15 April 2022 13:03 CEST
A uniformed French police officer issues a parking ticket on a car in Lille
A uniformed French police officer issues a parking ticket on a car in Lille. (Photo: Philippe Huguen / AFP)

Question: I recently got a parking ticket while parked in a small town in France, but I’m sure I had parked within the regulations – how do I contest this?

Parking tickets are as much a fact of frustration for motorists in France as they are elsewhere.

You know the score. You get back to your vehicle, and there’s an unpleasant surprise on your windscreen, informing you that you’ve parked illegally and that you have a fixed penalty to pay.

The notice on your windscreen is not the actual ticket. It’s a warning that you will receive a ticket. A ‘notice of violation’ – aka the ‘ticket’ – and a payment card will be sent by mail to the address of the vehicle’s registered owner.

In theory this includes cars that are registered outside France. In practice it depends on the country and there are mixed reports on whether fines are posted out to non-French addresses. 

This document indicates the amount of the fine and how to pay or dispute the fine.

The fines are set at the following rates:

  • Improper parking : €35 (this is the one you get if you haven’t paid in a pay-and-display space, or have overstayed the allocated time)
  • Inconvenient parking : €35
  • Very inconvenient parking : €135
  • Unsafe parking: €135  – you also lose three points on your licence – remember French licences come with 12 points loaded on them, and you lose them if you commit an office. You also risk a driving ban for up to three years.

How to pay

You can pay your fine in several ways.

Online – click here

By app – yes, there’s an app for that. You can download the Amendes.gouv app from Google Play or App Store

By phone – call 0811 10 10 10 at any time. Be aware, this is a premium rate number

By post – send a cheque payable to Trésor public to the address indicated on the ticket. Make sure you include the payment card shown on the notice of violation

In person at an approved tobacconist – one of the many services offered at a French tabac is the one that allows you to pay certain fines, including parking tickets.

In person at a Centre des finances publiques

Deadlines

You must pay the fixed fine within 45 days (60 if you pay electronically) of the date on the notice of violation – otherwise the amount you have to pay will go up. NB – The fine is reduced by 20 percent if you pay within 30 days.

How to contest a parking ticket

You can raise your objection to a parking ticket online or by mail, within 45 days of the original fine being sent – or three months in the case of a fine being increased.

To contest a ticket online, click on the ANTAI website here

Note: you cannot contest a fine after paying it – paying the fine indicates you acknowledge the offence.

Or you can do so by post, by completing the exemption request form on your notice of violation.

You will need to include the notice of violation, and a letter, written on plain paper setting out the reasons for contesting the fine. Be aware, this is a formal letter, and it must be sent by registered mail, with notice of receipt (LRAR). If it is not sent by registered mail, the letter may be ignored.

Reader question: Does France do ‘golden visas’?

Many countries have a 'golden visa' option for people with a bit of money to sort out their residency status, but what is the situation in France?

Published: 15 April 2022 08:53 CEST
Question: Looking at the different French visas I don’t see the option, as some countries have, to get a visa through investment in a business or property – does this exist in France?

A so-called ‘Golden Visa’ is a programme for wealthy foreign nationals who want to acquire residency in a certain country by investing a substantial amount of money, or by purchasing a property.

In February, the European Parliament called for the phasing out of citizenship by investment programmes operated by some EU countries and for EU-wide regulation on the ‘golden visas’ offered to wealthy individuals. 

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, 11 EU countries offer Golden Visas – which allow high-wealth individuals the right to stay in a country for an extended period, upon the investment of several hundred thousand euros. It’s sometimes regarded as a stepping stone to full citizenship.

France is not one of them. 

Instead, it offers a four-year work visa to people who can demonstrate certain business, creative or academic skills, or who have a provable reputation in their field – known as a passeport talent (talent passport).

This is not limited to research scientists or mega-rich business leaders. Equally, it must be noted, it’s not a free-for-all. There are several categories, and some are harder to qualify for than others.

Businesses can use the passeport talent to bring non-EU employees to France, but the programme does not require a holder to have a job waiting for them. 

Individuals can, for example, look for work or set up their own business after they arrive in the country. It also allows the holder’s immediate family to live in France.

You can be a qualified or highly qualified paid employee of:

  •  a ‘young innovative company’;
  • a company in the same group as the company you currently work for;
  • a public or private research institute or higher education organisation.

OR

A self-employed person or engaged in a liberal profession planning to:

  • create a business or take one over;
  • make a direct economic investment;
  • engage in an innovative economic project recognised by a public body;
  • take up a corporate appointment in a French company.

The list of occupations classed as a ‘liberal profession’ is quite long and includes lawyers, physiotherapists, doctors, writers, editors, sports professionals – find the full list here.

OR

Are able to prove your national or international reputation and plan to:

  • engage in an activity in France linked to your national or international reputation

OR

A performer or have created a literary or artistic work and:

  • plan to come to France for employment or self-employment

There’s a lot of paperwork, and the requirements for most categories are strict.

For example, people applying under the investor category must take an active role in the business in which they are investing, so it’s more involved than simply stumping up a few hundred thousand euro, or – as is possible in some EU countries – buying an expensive property.

Those planning on setting up a new business must invest a minimum of €30,000 in it, and must hold a degree at least equivalent to a master’s degree or be able to prove a minimum five years of professional experience at a comparable level.

Financial records and business plans will be required as part of the application process. And applicants must be able to demonstrate that they would not be an immediate drain on the state – so there’s no applying for one and then promptly trying to claim French unemployment benefits.

For more information and to start the application process, click HERE

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: How to apply for a visa to France

The above all relates to the right to live in France, but doesn’t make you a French citizen.

The process for taking French citizenship is based on either being born in France, living here for a certain period of time or being married to a French national. Having lots of money makes no difference to your citizenship application, although you will be able to afford to hire someone to help you with the paperwork.

READ ALSO Am I eligible for citizenship in France?

