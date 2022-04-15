Read news from:
Mystery sarcophagus found under fire-ravaged Notre-Dame to be opened

A mysterious lead sarcophagus discovered in the bowels of Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after it was devastated by a fire will soon be opened and its secrets revealed, French archaeologists said.   

Published: 15 April 2022 09:06 CEST
The lead sarcophagus discovered in the floor of Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris
The lead sarcophagus discovered in the floor of Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris. (Photo by Julien de Rosa / AFP)

The announcement came a day before the third anniversary of the inferno that engulfed the 12th-century Gothic landmark, which shocked the world and led to a massive reconstruction project.

During preparatory work to rebuild the church’s ancient spire last month, workers found the well-preserved sarcophagus buried 20 metres underground, lying among the brick pipes of a 19th century heating system.

But the casket is believed to be much older – possibly dating to the 14th century.

Scientists have already peeked into the sarcophagus using an endoscopic camera, revealing the upper part of a skeleton, a pillow of leaves, fabric and as-yet unidentified objects.

The sarcophagus was extracted from the cathedral on Tuesday, France’s INRAP national archaeological research institute said during a press conference.

It is currently being held in a secure location and will be sent “very soon” to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Toulouse.

Forensic experts and scientists will then open the sarcophagus and study its contents, to identify the skeleton’s gender and former state of health, lead archaeologist Christophe Besnier said, adding that carbon dating technology could be used.

Noting that it was found under a mound of earth that had furniture from the 14th century, Besnier said “if it turns out that it is in fact a sarcophagus from the Middle Ages, we are dealing with an extremely rare burial practice”.

They also hope to determine the social rank of the deceased. Given the place and style of burial, they were presumably among the elite of their time.

However, INRAP head Dominique Garcia emphasised that the body will be examined “in compliance” with French laws regarding human remains.

“A human body is not an archaeological object,” he said. “As human remains, the civil code applies and archaeologists will study it as such.”

Once they are done studying the sarcophagus, it will be returned “not as an archaeological object but as an anthropological asset,” Garcia added.

And could Notre-Dame, this unknown person’s home for so many centuries, serve as their final resting place?

INRAP said the possibility of “re-internment” in the cathedral was being studied.

CULTURE

Paris’ extended café terraces return for the summer

Originally brought in a temporary Covid-related measure, Paris authorities have granted hundreds of licences to bars, cafés and restaurants to extend their outdoor spaces from April 1st.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:09 CEST
Paris' extended café terraces return for the summer

In a bid to avoid the spread of the virus in indoor spaces and respect social distancing, Paris authorities in 2020 granted temporary licences for cafés to extend their outdoor seating areas onto pavements, parking spaces or even the street.

The scheme was so popular that it returned in 2021 and and is now back again, this time rebranded as ‘summer terraces’ for customers to enjoy in the city from April 1st.

“It truly helped us during the pandemic. People preferred to be outside,” said Nina Claudel, the bar manager at Le Pavillon des Canaux – a cultural venue, restaurant, cafe and well-served drinking hole in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. 

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris.

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris. (Source: The Local/Sam Bradpiece)

She has submitted her application for a summer terrace licence and is awaiting authorisation.

“People want to go out and live their lives, forget about the difficult times and enjoy the beautiful weather,” she said.

Authorities in the French capital have now voted on new rules to keep the scheme. From April 1st until October 31st, venues can operate terrasses estivales (summer terraces), provided they have a licence.

So far 1,600 licences have been granted, and many more are still pending.

“The demand is extremely high and these terraces are justified in a health context that requires vigilance,” explained Emmanuel Grégoire, a city official quoted in Le Parisien.  

Rim Zaouit, a guitar maker who regularly visits the city, is delighted at the news. 

“It is much more agreeable to have space outside. It is healthy to be outside and people are more relaxed. Getting Vitamin D  from the sun is a good way to counterbalance the drinking,” he laughed. 

Venues are obliged to get authorisation from the City Council and pay for the right to set-up a summer terrace. The cost varies according to when and where you install seating – moving chairs onto a delivery spot before the end of August for example could cost €1,500. 

Kanji, a barman at Paris’ Bar Ourcq, next to the Bassin de la Villette in northern Paris, said the cost is worth it. 

“On a hot day, we can double or even triple the number of customers. There is a lot of foot traffic,” he said. 

The rules state that venues operating summer terraces are obliged to close them by 10pm to avoid disrupting the lives of local residents, although the early closing on applies to the extended terrace area. Failing to respect closing times or operating an extended terrace without a license, could land customers with fines between €68 to €500 and a ban on setting up terraces in the future.

“It is out of the question that we will deliver an authorisation to businesses that have repeatedly committed offences,” said Ariel Weil, the mayor of the central Paris arrondissements, in an interview with Le Parisien

The new rules also state that the terraces must comply with standards of “aesthetic quality”, with temporary tarpaulins and wooden pallets banned. Only chairs and parasols are allowed, with any other paraphernalia over 1m 30cm excluded, in an attempt to keep public spaces free. 

The City will run a competition to see which establishment sets up the most beautiful terrace. 

Terrace cafés have been a feature of Parisian culture since the 19th Century – it is only the extended form brought in to deal with the Covid crisis that is new.

“Café terraces represent the the spirit of Paris and Parisian liberty in a certain way,” said Patrick Rambourg, a historian.

“What did terrorists target during the attacks that we suffered a few years ago? Café terraces. It is not anodyne. They wanted to impact the heart of French civilisation,” he said in a video published on the Paris City website.  

