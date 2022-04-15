Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

French police officers travel to Ukraine to investigate Bucha mass grave

A team of 18 experts from the forensic department of France's national gendarmerie has been working for two days to examine and identify those buried at the largest mass grave found to date in the devastated Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Published: 15 April 2022 08:57 CEST
French forensic experts exhume bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, north-west of Kyiv
French forensic experts exhume bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, north-west of Kyiv. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

Usually they work in France at the scenes of crimes, natural disasters or road accidents.

Now they are part of a painstaking operation being conducted in areas of Ukraine once occupied by Russian forces that could help piece together a case at the International Criminal Court. 

Wearing white jumpsuits or navy blue uniforms and masks to protect themselves from the stench of death, the French officers extract three bodies wrapped in black plastic from the trench in just under an hour.

Each was then placed on an examination table protected from view by a white tent bearing the gendarmerie’s logo.

Inside, six French investigators carried out the first examination.

Their mission is to determine the possible date and probable cause of death: shooting, explosion, fire or even natural causes.

At this stage, that involves a visual examination, capturing photographs and videos and taking DNA samples. This preliminary work takes 30 minutes.

Between each exhumation, the French gendarmes take breaks to drink water or get a breath of air as they consult with Ukrainian colleagues providing logistics and security.

Each corpse is then put back in a body bag and taken in a refrigerated truck for autopsy in a specialised institute.

A mobile French DNA laboratory parked nearby will help identify those found with samples taken from relatives.

Then it is necessary to establish if the bodies bear signs of acts which could amount to war crimes.

The evidence they collect will then go towards assisting local and international investigations.

Hundreds of bodies discovered

The violence in Bucha has become a byword for allegations of brutality inflicted under Russian occupation.

Local residents buried the bodies themselves during the bloody siege by the Russian army, which withdrew on 30 March after a month’s occupation.

After their departure, at least 20 bodies of men dressed in civilian clothes, some with their hands tied, were found scattered in the streets.

Since then, several mass graves have been discovered.

The mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk says more than 400 bodies have been found since the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The Bucha killings have provoked horrified condemnations from around the world and prompted Kyiv’s allies to impose new sanctions against Russia.

The site of the mass grave where the French officers are working was chosen for its proximity to the local church and morgue, parish priest Andriy Holovin told AFP.

“Seventy bodies were found, mostly civilians, as well as those of a policeman and two soldiers,” explained Ukrainian prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko.

In a separate grave, marked with a makeshift cross, the bodies of a woman and two children aged 4 and 11 were also exhumed, he added.

“According to preliminary findings, they are the bodies of a family whose vehicle burned after being hit by a Russian armoured vehicle,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

France seizes more Russian property including €100m Abramovich mansion

The French government has published a list of property confiscated from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including yachts, helicopters and a €100m Riviera mansion belonging to Roman Abramovich.

Published: 13 April 2022 09:41 CEST
France seizes more Russian property including €100m Abramovich mansion

The property belonging to Russian oligarchs on the EU sanctions list has been confiscated or frozen. Portable property such as yachts and helicopters has been seized, while property has been frozen so that the owners cannot rent or sell it.

In total 33 properties – mostly on the Riviera or in Paris – have been frozen, while four yachts and six helicopters have been confidcated.

Among the properties listed is the Château de Croë, on the Cap d’Antibes, which is owned by Roman Abramovich, who also owned Chelsea football club in the UK. Its estimated value is €100m.

The list of property addresses is a guide to some of the most expensive towns on the French Riviera – Saint-Tropez, Antibes, Cannes, Le Lavandou, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Méribel. High-value properties in the central arrondissements of Paris are also on the list, along with property in the French Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy.

Abramovich’s Saint Barthélemy mansion, Villa Gouverneur, was also on the list.  

The French finance ministry has formed a task force made up of financial experts, tax inspectors and customs officials to identify and confiscate property owned by Russians on the EU sanction list.

SHOW COMMENTS