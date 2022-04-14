Read news from:
Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment

The last surviving suspected assailant in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks has told a court that he was sent to a café in the 18th arrondissement of the city, but at the last minute changed his mind about going through with the attack.

Published: 14 April 2022 09:08 CEST
A court-sketch of Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the Paris terror attacks on November 13, 2015.
A court-sketch of Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the Paris terror attacks on November 13, 2015. (Image: Benoit Peyrucq / AFP)

“The objective I was given was to go to a café in the 18th” district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case. “I’m going into the café, I’m ordering a drink, I’m looking at the people around me – and I said to myself: ‘No, I’m not going to do it’.”

For the plaintiffs in the case, including the loved ones of victims of the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, this was testimony they had been waiting months to hear.

Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11th, two days before they were carried out.

That happened at a meeting in Charleroi, Belgium, with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of having masterminded the attacks.

Until then, said Abdeslam, he thought he was going to be sent to Syria. Instead, he was told he had been chosen to carry out an attack using an explosive belt.

“It was a shock for me, but he ended up by convincing me,” he said.

“I ended up accepting and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll go ahead with it’.”

But at that meeting, he was given no details about the targets for the attack.

When he ultimately did not go through with the attack, he told the court how he took his car and drove around Paris at random until it broke down.

Then he got out and walked, he said, saying his memories of that period were “confused”.

Pressed by the president of the court Jean-Louis Peries, he said only that he knew what he had been supposed to do.

“My brother, he had a belt, a Kalashnikov, I know he’s going to open fire, I know he’s going to blow himself up, but I didn’t know the targets.”

The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on November 13th, 2015, in France’s worst peacetime atrocity.

Abdeslam’s older brother Brahim opened fire on a cafe terrace before blowing himself up.

Earlier in court another defendant, Mohamed Abrini, said Abdeslam simply had not had the nerve to go through with the attack.

Abrini, who is accused of having provided weapons and logistical support to the attackers, said he had seen Abdeslam when he turned up at a safe house a day after the attacks.

“He was exhausted, tired, he looked pale,” said Abrini.

One of the organisers of the attacks had yelled at him for not having blown himself up.

“I think he told them that his belt hadn’t worked,” said Abrini.

Abdeslam told the court last month that in fact he had been lying about the malfunction.

After surviving the attack, Abdeslam fled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels where he grew up. He was captured in March 2016.

Alongside Abdeslam, co-defendants are answering charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks, as well as supplying weapons.

Police neutralise ‘suspicious package’ left in Toulouse cathedral

The centre of the southern French city of Toulouse was cordoned off on Friday morning after a man left a 'suspicious package' at the altar of the Cathedral.

Published: 8 April 2022 09:42 CEST
Updated: 8 April 2022 12:03 CEST
Police neutralise 'suspicious package' left in Toulouse cathedral

A security cordon was set up and the public were told to avoid central Toulouse as a police operation was launched on Friday morning.

According to local newspaper La Dépêche, a man entered the cathedral during the 8am mass, put a parcel in front of the altar and then left, shouting incomprehensible words.

A priest at the Cathédrale Saint-Etienne tried to stop him as he fled. He was shoved, but not injured.

A security cordon was set up and the area around the cathedral evacuated as police dealt with the package and the incident was declared over at about 10am.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin gave a press conference later on Friday, at which he said: “This morning at around 8:30am, the congregation of the Cathedral of Saint-Etienne in Toulouse reported that an individual had placed a package in front of the altar of the Cathedral during Mass.

“According to the information we have at this stage, no claims have been made. In his escape, this individual pushed the sacristan who was not injured. The individual is being actively sought.

“The cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter around it was immediately set up by the police, and bomb disposal teams used.

“A parcel resembling an improvised explosive device, without any ignition device, was discovered and neutralised by law enforcement.”

Early on Friday afternoon, it was announced that the man had been arrested.

