LIVING IN FRANCE

Easter holiday traffic warning in France

There's a red level traffic warning for most of France on Friday, as people begin their getaways for the Easter long weekend, in many cases for the first time since 2019.

Published: 14 April 2022 14:13 CEST
Delays are expected on many French roads over the Easter weekend. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

French traffic service Bison Futé has classed the whole country as red – its second highest level, meaning traffic jams very likely – on Friday, while northern France will remain red on Saturday morning. 

Anyone who plans to travel is advised to leave before midday, and avoid motorways and crossing cities on Friday afternoon and evening.

Map: Bison Fute

There are particular alerts for the following routes;

  • A10 motorway between Orléans and Poitiers, from 4pm to 8pm
  • A11 between Paris and Le Mans, from 4pm to 9pm
  • A13 between Rouen and Caen, from 12pm to 8pm
  • A7 between Lyon and Marseille, from 11am to 9pm
  • A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Saint-Maximin, from 3pm to 8pm, from Cannes to Italy, from 7am to 8pm
  • A9 between Orange and Montpellier, from 11am to 9pm, from Montpellier to Narbonne, from 3pm to 9pm
  • A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 4pm to 8pm
  • A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 4pm to 8pm
  • Access to Italy through the Mont Blanc tunnel will also be very difficult at the beginning of the day, before 7am and between 6pm and 8pm.

In northern France, particularly in Brittany and all routes towards Channel ports, the red alert remains in place until lunchtime on Saturday. The rest of the country is on an orange alert – traffic jams expected – on Saturday.

Map: Bison Fute

Friday is not a public holiday in France (except in the Alsace-Lorraine area) so most people will be making their holiday getaway later on Friday.

The following warnings are in place for Saturday;

  • A11 between Paris and Le Mans, from 10am to 8pm
  • A13 between Rouen and Caen, from 10am to 8pm
  • N12 Rennes and Saint-Brieuc, from 11am to 6pm
  • N157 between Laval and Rennes, from 11am to 5pm
  • A7 between Lyon and Orange, from 8am to 8pm and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 10am to 8pm
  • A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Saint-Maximin, from 11am to 7pm, from Cannes to Italy, from 10am to 8pm
  • A9 between Orange and Béziérs, from 10am to 5pm
  • A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 11am to 5pm
  • Access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205), sustained traffic from 9am to 1pm (waiting time greater than 30 minutes), says Bison Futé.

If you’re travelling through or from Paris on Saturday, the advice is to travel before 8am.

Easter Monday is a public holiday in France, so some people will be returning home from the long weekend on Monday afternoon and evening.

However, as many schools remain on holiday through the week, the traffic is not expected to be as severe in the return direction.

An orange travel warning is in place for the whole country, with drivers advised to expect congestion on motorways in the later afternoon and evening. 

The weather over the Easter weekend is forecast to be mild, sunny and spring-like.

As Easter 2020 took place during the lockdown, and Easter 2021 happened when most shops, bars and restaurants were still closed, this will be the first Easter break that many people have enjoyed for three years. 

TRAVEL NEWS

More UK-France travel disruption as P&O ferry detained by authorities

British authorities detained another P&O ferry on the busy Dover-Calais route over safety issues on Wednesday, after the company sacked nearly 800 seafarers last month.

Published: 13 April 2022 13:08 CEST
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) ban on the “Spirit of Britain” sailing raises the prospect of further travel chaos for many over the Easter weekend, after scenes of lengthy delays at Dover in recent weeks.

Issues with P&O Ferries are just one factor in increasingly chaotic travel between France and the UK, with airlines cancelling hundreds of flights due to high numbers of staff with Covid and lengthy waits to get through security at British airports.

Roads in the south of England have also seen miles-long tailbacks of lorries due to Brexit-related paperwork issues.

READ ALSO Easter travel to France: What services are running?

“The Spirit of Britain has been detained due to surveyors identifying a number of deficiencies which were grounds for detention,” an MCA spokesman said.

“We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be.”

The spokesman did not elaborate on the issues.

 A P&O Ferries spokesman said the ship would stay berthed “in its current port” following the decision, as the firm works with UK authorities to return its vessels to service.

“We take the safety of our passengers and crew very seriously and look forward to all of our ships welcoming tourist passengers and freight customers again as soon as all mandatory safety tests have been passed,” he added.

The spokesman noted two of its other ferries – “The European Causeway” and “The Pride of Hull” – had both been deemed safe to sail by the MCA in recent days.

P&O Ferries suspended its services on the popular cross-Channel route after its abrupt sacking of nearly 800 workers on March 17th.

The company had previously said it could resume the England-France service on Good Friday at the earliest.

The sackings triggered outrage from unions, with the company immediately hiring foreign agency workers to replace them on less than the minimum wage.

P&O is facing a criminal and civil probe after admitting it deliberately flouted their obligations to consult on the job losses.

Its Pride of Kent vessel has already been detained, leading to a shortage of capacity on the Dover-Calais route.

This Easter is the first holiday period since the UK government lifted all Covid restrictions in England.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the UK

Airlines including Easyjet and BA have cancelled more than 1,000 flights in recent weeks as staff are laid low with Covid.

Meanwhile passengers at airports including Manchester have reported extremely long queues to get through security, also die to staff shortages.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has advised travellers to turn up at least three hours before their flight, adding that the chaos is unlikely to be solved in the short term. 

Channel Tunnel say that their services are running normally, but are almost at capacity so last-minute bookings may not be possible. The Eurostar service is running as normal.

