Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

British navy to patrol Channel for migrants crossing from France

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the navy would take over patrolling the Channel for migrants trying to cross from France.

Published: 14 April 2022 12:26 CEST
British navy to patrol Channel for migrants crossing from France
The British Navy patrol vessel HMS Tamar. Illustration photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP

“From today, the Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel,” Johnson said in a speech announcing a plan to send those who made the crossing to Rwanda.

Johnson announced extra funds for boats, aircraft and surveillance equipment to patrol the Channel and detain people-smugglers.

“This will send a clear message to those piloting the boats. If you risk other people’s lives in the Channel, you risk spending your own life in prison,” he said.

The British government made a deal with France in 2021 to pay €63 million to double the number of gendarmes patrolling the French coast, although a dispute later erupted over whether the money had actually been paid. British sources say the issue has now been resolved.

READ ALSO What is France doing to prevent small boat crossings?

The issue of Channel crossing has caused tension between French and British politicians, with the British accusing the French of not doing enough to stop people smugglers and an increasing number of French politicians suggesting scrapping the Le Touquet agreement, which put the UK border in northern France.

READ ALSO What is the Le Touquet treaty and why do French politicians want to scrap it?

The British government has announced that migrants and asylum seekers arriving in the UK will be flown to Rwanda for processing.

Kigali on Thursday announced that it had signed a multi-million-dollar deal to do the job, during a visit by British Home
Secretary Priti Patel.

“Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence” in the East African nation, Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said in a statement.

The deal with Rwanda will be funded by the UK to the tune of up to €144 million, with migrants “integrated into communities across the country,” it said.

“This is about ensuring that people are protected, respected, and empowered to further their own ambitions and settle permanently in Rwanda if they choose,” said Biruta.

During political disputes between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing licences, British Navy ships were sent to the island of Jersey, where French fishermen were holding a demonstration. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?

The big event of the next two weeks in France is the live head-to-head debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, as they battle it out for the presidency. Here's what you need to know about the debate - what happens and why is it important.

Published: 13 April 2022 15:55 CEST
The Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?

When?

The debate will take place on Wednesday, April 20th at 9pm.

Where?

The debate is screened live on TV, radio and online – TF1, France 2, BFMTV, Franceinfo, LCI and CNEWS will all carry it. 

It’s not a short debate – the one in 2017 lasted two-and-a-half fours – and immediately afterwards opinion polls are published on which candidate ‘won’ the encounter. 

How?

The debate is a head-to-head between Macron and Le Pen, moderated by two journalists. The moderators have yet to be formally announced but they are usually high-profile TV anchors whose faces are familiar to anyone who watches French TV news shows. But we know who it’s not going to be. According to reports, both candidates have rejected France 2 regular Anne-Sophie Lapix.

The exact format will be revealed on the night, but generally the candidates are each given equal time to answer questions on a range of subjects concerning their policies and the challenges facing France. 

Why?

The debate is an important feature in French elections and has featured in every second-round debate bar one since 1974.

Various TV and radio stations hold extended interviews and debates between some or all of the candidates before the first round, but the big debate is held once the candidates are whittled down to two ahead of voting in the second round.

It gives viewers the chance to see and compare their answers and also to assess how they perform under pressure.

Is it compulsory?

It’s not actually mandatory to take part, but candidates generally do.

The exception to this was Jacques Chirac in 2002 – he was faced with far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen (Marine’s father) in the second round and refused to take part in a debate with him, saying it would legitimise Le Pen’s extremist views.

In 2017 Macron was faced with Marine Le Pen in the second round and chose to debate her, as he will again in 2022.

Is it important?

It is. In the first round of this election Macron took 27 percent of the vote and Le Pen 23, which means that 50 percent of the electorate didn’t vote for either of them.

The two candidates now need to convince these ‘floating’ voters to back them in order to win the election.

Many factors play into this decision, and both candidates will be campaigning hard for the next two weeks, but history suggests that the debate is important in convincing voters.

Macron was widely considered to have ‘won’ their 2017 encounter after Le Pen put in a disastrous performance, and almost immediately after the debate his poll ratings began to rise. He went on to win the second round 66 percent to 33.

This time he is likely to face a tougher challenge – a better prepared Le Pen who will be able to attack his record in government.  

SHOW COMMENTS