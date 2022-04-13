Word of the day: Se ronger les ongles

Why do I need to know se ronger les ongles?

Because it’s the beautifully rhythmic and poetic French version of the nail-biting metaphor to describe something that’s nerve-wracking.

What does it mean

Se ronger les ongles – pronounced se ronjay lez onglay – literally translates as ‘biting the nails’.

As per the English-language version, it can describe the physical act of nail-biting, or the metaphorical one to indicate a tense situation.

Use it like this

Se ronger les ongles est une bien mauvaise habitude – Nail-biting is a bad habit

Les supporters Stade Toulousain ont de quoi se ronger les ongles – Toulouse fans have something to bite their nails about