FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

Word of the day: Se ronger les ongles

Need to talk about being worried? It's all in the manicure.

Published: 13 April 2022 14:44 CEST
Word of the day: Se ronger les ongles
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know se ronger les ongles?

Because it’s the beautifully rhythmic and poetic French version of the nail-biting metaphor to  describe something that’s nerve-wracking.

What does it mean

Se ronger les ongles – pronounced se ronjay lez onglay – literally translates as ‘biting the nails’.

As per the English-language version, it can describe the physical act of nail-biting, or the metaphorical one to indicate a tense situation.

Use it like this

Se ronger les ongles est une bien mauvaise habitude – Nail-biting is a bad habit

Les supporters Stade Toulousain ont de quoi se ronger les ongles – Toulouse fans have something to bite their nails about

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

Word of the day: Rien n’est joué

Politics, sports and even issuing a warning to the kids - this is handy for when things are uncertain.

Published: 12 April 2022 12:31 CEST
Word of the day: Rien n'est joué

Why do I need to know Rien n’est joué?

Because you’re going to hear it a lot over the next two weeks. 

What does it mean? 

Rien n’est joué, pronounced ree-en nay joo-ay, literally translates as ‘nothing is played’ but it means ‘nothing is decided’, ‘nothing is guaranteed’ or ‘nothing is set in stone’.

It’s become almost an unofficial catchphrase of Emmanuel Macron’s team, as he faces what is expected to be a very close second round contest with far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

They are using it as a rallying call in a bid to get supporting voters to the polls on April 24th and ensure their candidate wins a second term in office.

It’s not just a political term though, it’s a handy catch-all when your sports team has just fallen behind with 15 minutes to go, or you’re trying to work out permutations for the end-of-season run-in.

Or, you can use it on your children if they are getting on your nerves ahead of a special treat.

Use it like this

Rien est joué et tout reste à faire – Nothing is decided and there’s everything to play for

Rien n’est joué, ne ménageons pas nos efforts d’ici le 24 avril – Nothing is guaranteed, let’s not spare our efforts between now and April 24th

SHOW COMMENTS