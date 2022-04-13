Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?

The big event of the next two weeks in France is the live head-to-head debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, as they battle it out for the presidency. Here's what you need to know about the debate - what happens and why is it important.

Published: 13 April 2022 15:55 CEST
The Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen at their 2017 debate. Photo by Eric Feferberg / POOL / AFP

When?

The debate will take place on Wednesday, April 20th at 9pm.

Where?

The debate is screened live on TV, radio and online – TF1, France 2, BFMTV, Franceinfo, LCI and CNEWS will all carry it. 

It’s not a short debate – the one in 2017 lasted two-and-a-half fours – and immediately afterwards opinion polls are published on which candidate ‘won’ the encounter. 

How?

The debate is a head-to-head between Macron and Le Pen, moderated by two journalists. The moderators have yet to be formally announced but they are usually high-profile TV anchors whose faces are familiar to anyone who watches French TV news shows. But we know who it’s not going to be. According to reports, both candidates have rejected France 2 regular Anne-Sophie Lapix.

The exact format will be revealed on the night, but generally the candidates are each given equal time to answer questions on a range of subjects concerning their policies and the challenges facing France. 

Why?

The debate is an important feature in French elections and has featured in every second-round debate bar one since 1974.

Various TV and radio stations hold extended interviews and debates between some or all of the candidates before the first round, but the big debate is held once the candidates are whittled down to two ahead of voting in the second round.

It gives viewers the chance to see and compare their answers and also to assess how they perform under pressure.

Is it compulsory?

It’s not actually mandatory to take part, but candidates generally do.

The exception to this was Jacques Chirac in 2002 – he was faced with far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen (Marine’s father) in the second round and refused to take part in a debate with him, saying it would legitimise Le Pen’s extremist views.

In 2017 Macron was faced with Marine Le Pen in the second round and chose to debate her, as he will again in 2022.

Is it important?

It is. In the first round of this election Macron took 27 percent of the vote and Le Pen 23, which means that 50 percent of the electorate didn’t vote for either of them.

The two candidates now need to convince these ‘floating’ voters to back them in order to win the election.

Many factors play into this decision, and both candidates will be campaigning hard for the next two weeks, but history suggests that the debate is important in convincing voters.

Macron was widely considered to have ‘won’ their 2017 encounter after Le Pen put in a disastrous performance, and almost immediately after the debate his poll ratings began to rise. He went on to win the second round 66 percent to 33.

This time he is likely to face a tougher challenge – a better prepared Le Pen who will be able to attack his record in government.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French sports stars call on voters to reject Le Pen

Grand Slam-winning rugby star Antoine Dupont and cycling’s Thibault Pinot are among 50 athletes to sign an open letter urging the French not to vote for Marine Le Pen in the second round of the Presidential elections.

Published: 13 April 2022 15:15 CEST
French sports stars call on voters to reject Le Pen

With polls showing a tight race between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival, French stars from a range of sporting disciplines have joined forces and urged voters to elect Macron.

Dupont and Pinot have been joined by – among dozens of others – basketball hero Tony Parker, paralympic skiing champion Marie Bochet, tennis stars Yannick Noah and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Olympic judo gold medallist Clarisse Agbégnénou, and footballer Dimitri Payet.

The letter, published in French daily Le Parisien, reminded voters that France’s next head of state will open the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. 

 “We cannot imagine that this historic moment could be scarred by the presence of the extreme right,” they wrote.

“Although we are well aware of the difficulties facing many people in France, voting for a party that would endanger republican values would be the worst of solutions.

“The sport we believe in, the one of the Olympic values, is made of friendship and respect; it is the place of diversity. It refuses all discrimination. Everywhere in the country, in our cities, our suburbs and our countryside, sport is a powerful remedy to exclusion.

“In these uncertain times, it is a vector of togetherness. This is the case when a whole nation remembers that it is ONE by cheering in unison behind the exploits of its athletes.

“It is because we believe in this sport, fraternal and inclusive, that we are committed to preventing our nation from placing at its head a president who embodies the very opposite; the stigmatisation of the other, withdrawal, nationalism. And that we therefore call for a vote for Emmanuel Macron on April 24th.”

Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion Michaël Jeremiasz told France Info that the letter had come about after “discussions with several sportspeople based on a common conviction of the urgency of the situation”.

“Our cultural and ethnic origins should not be a determinant of anything. 

“That’s not the France I want to live in, the values I have, or that I want to pass on to my child. The idea is to unite men and women around universal values of togetherness and tolerance, for a fairer and less discriminatory society.” 

Five years ago, some 60 athletes signed an open letter calling on voters to reject Le Pen in the second round of the 2017 election.

Signatories: Clarisse Agbégnénou (judo), Samir Aït Saïd (gymnastics), Valériane Ayayi Vukosavljević (basketball), Brahim Asloum (boxing), Romain Bardet (cycling), Cécilia Berder (fencing), Alain Bernard (swimming), Marie Bochet (skiing), Laure Boulleau (football), Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (biathlon), Romain Cannone (fencing), Souleymane Cissokho (boxing), Élodie Clouvel (pentathlon), Cléopâtre Darleux (handball), Isabelle Demongeot (tennis), Stéphane Diagana (athletics), Boris Diaw (basketball), Céline Dumerc (basketball), Antoine Dupont (rugby), Gévrise Émane (judo), Maud Fontenoy (sailing), Pierre Gasly (F1), Edgar Grospiron (mogul skiing), Amandine Henry (football), Stéphane Houdet (tennis), Muriel Hurtis (athlétisme), Mickaël Jeremiasz (tennis), Nikola Karabatic (handball), Raphaël Ibañez (rugby), Jean Le Cam (sailing), Eugénie Le Sommer (football), Christophe Lemaitre (athletics), Laure Manaudou (swimming), Blaise Matuidi (football), Frédéric Michalak (rugby), Estelle Mossely (boxing), Earvin Ngapeth (volleyball), Valérie Nicolas (handball), Yannick Noah (tennis), Sarah Ourahmoune (boxing), Jean-Pierre Papin (football), Tony Parker (basketball), Dimitri Payet (football), Marie-José Pérec (athletics), Allison Pineau (handball), Thibaut Pinot (cycling), Jackson Richardson (handball), Charles Rozoy (swimming), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (tennis), Jessy Trémoulière (rugby), Cameron Woki (rugby), Tony Yoka (boxing).

SHOW COMMENTS