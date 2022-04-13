For members
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Macron v Le Pen debate: What happens?
The big event of the next two weeks in France is the live head-to-head debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, as they battle it out for the presidency. Here's what you need to know about the debate - what happens and why is it important.
Published: 13 April 2022 15:55 CEST
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen at their 2017 debate. Photo by Eric Feferberg / POOL / AFP
French sports stars call on voters to reject Le Pen
Grand Slam-winning rugby star Antoine Dupont and cycling’s Thibault Pinot are among 50 athletes to sign an open letter urging the French not to vote for Marine Le Pen in the second round of the Presidential elections.
Published: 13 April 2022 15:15 CEST
